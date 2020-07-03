e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty

Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty

Women officers on bike was introduced as an idea on an experimental basis in Thrissur, but it turned out to be one big hit. Encouraged by its success, state director general of police Loknath Behera said the service will be rolled out across the state.

kerala Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:11 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
At least 40 women officers have been trained and 10 bullets are on the road in Thrissur carrying two persons each. (HT Photo)
At least 40 women officers have been trained and 10 bullets are on the road in Thrissur carrying two persons each. (HT Photo)
         

Soon, bike-borne women cops will be on Covid-19 surveillance duty across Kerala, checking in on people in quarantine centres, enforcing lockdown restrictions and punishing the violators of social distancing.

Women have been on the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the state acting as health workers, care givers, counsellors, local body members, among other roles.

Women officers on bike was introduced as an idea on an experimental basis in Thrissur, but it turned out to be one big hit. Encouraged by its success, state director general of police Loknath Behera said the service will be rolled out across the state.

“Daredevil riders have shown what women power is. They are in constant touch with people in quarantine and boost their confidence, at the same time they are tough with violators. They registered several cases in a few days. They handle the situation with care and compassion,” said the DGP, adding more such teams will be introduced in other districts also for Covid-19 management.

At least 40 women officers have been trained and 10 bullets are on the road in Thrissur carrying two persons each.

“They are doing a wonderful job. They are making frequent rounds to people in home quarantine and listen to their complaints and redress them. We have received good feedback,” said Thrissur police commissioner R Aadhithya, adding their numbers will be increased.

The Thrissur district police was the first to experiment with drones to trace lockdown violators two months back.

It is a fact that effective home quarantine, healthy social distancing and good tracing measures are behind the success story of the state.

Kerala boasts of the lowest mortality (less than one per cent) and highest recovery (out of total 4752 cases 2638 recovered) rates in the country.

The state was first to report a coronavirus case in the country, a China-returned medical student from Thrissur in January. Experts say low mortality and high recovery rates are good but it is too early to lower the guard so vigil is high in the state.

tags
top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In