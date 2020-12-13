e-paper
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM

Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM

“From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free,” Thomas Issac tweeted, asking why the center is hesitating for Covid-19.

kerala Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Thiruvananthapuram
Thomas Issac’s tweet comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.(PTI)
         

Echoing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccine, once cleared, will be available free of cost in the state.

“From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala,” the minister tweeted.

This tweet by the minister comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.

The local body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, with the final phase due on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16.

