Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls

kerala

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:14 IST

Kerala is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest in local body elections, considered a semi-final before the assembly elections due in April. Stakes are high for all three major players - ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA.)

The first phase of the election will be held on December 8, second on December 12 and the final round on December 14. The results will be announced on December 16. In six corporations, four are with the LDF and two in UDF’s kitty. Similarly, the LDF rules majority of municipal and local bodies now.

Usually, the LDF holds an edge in local body elections but this time things are not rosy for it after gold smuggling, narcotics case and alleged kickbacks in government projects surfaced. Elections are being held in the backdrop of many central agencies pitching their tents in the state and digging into allegations against the government. Ground reports show some of the early advantages and track records of the ruling LDF are overshadowed by sensational cases.

On the back foot, the government, on the other hand, ordered a vigilance inquiry against a few Congress and Muslim League leaders and brought back the old solar case (a cheating case occurred during the last Congress regime) to embarrass opposition leaders and balance mounting allegations against it.

For the first time, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not address a single public meeting and the opposition Congress and the BJP said he conceded defeat even before the election. But the CPI(M) maintained that the CM was leading the fight but was keeping away from large gathering due to Covid-19 restrictions. The party said he addressed many virtual rallies. As the going gets tough, the party has alleged a secret pact between the BJP and the Congress.

Also read: Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh

“There is a secret pact between the BJP and the UDF in local body elections. Even a single leader of the Congress or the Muslim League is not talking against the BJP. We will not ally with communal forces for a few votes,” said the CM adding development measures taken by the government will fetch rich dividends to the ruling front.

But opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it will be a repeat of the last Lok Sabha election in which the ruling front lost all but one seat out of 20. “The state has never seen such a corrupt regime. While the CM’s office is connected with gold smuggling, party’s strongman Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son is in jail in connection with a drug haul,” he said, adding that people will give a befitting reply and Vijayan will lord over the decline of the last Communist government in the country.

A distant third runner in the state, the BJP is also playing all its cards. Party leaders are going all around citing the recent performance in Hyderabad corporation poll. It is concentrating more on two corporations - Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

“People are fed up with two alternate fronts. They need a change. The NDA will emerge victorious in many seats,” said BJP state president K Surendran. Unlike other states, the party has fielded enough candidates from minority communities - 112 Muslim and 500 Christian candidates. Interestingly, most of the Muslim candidates are from minority-dominated Malappuram district. But intense infighting in the party - one group led by Minister of State for External Affairs and other by senior leader P K Krishnadas - is giving enough worries to the party.

Like Hyderabad, the party was planning to parade many national leaders in Kerala but later dropped the idea. As poll fever peaked, all three players have claimed victory. Political observers say the outcome of the local body election will set the template for the assembly poll due in four months.