Congress, Left, TRS, Trinamool: List of parties which are supporting December 8 Bharat Bandh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:12 IST

The proposed Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions on December 8 is gathering strength as several political parties have now extended support to the cause of the farmers and the call for a nationwide strike. Though the union leaders are engaged in talks with the Centre on the three agriculture bills that they are opposing, the farmers have announced that their proposed plan of the nationwide strike, a day ahead of the next round of talks with the Centre, will be on track. Normal life is likely to hit on December 8 as the farmers now have support of several trade unions and political parties that are in power in many states. Banking and transport services are likely to be affected on December 8 as unions have already backed the strike.

Congress

In support of the bandh on December 8, there will be demonstrations at all party offices, district and state headquarters. The decision to support the bandh stems from Congress’s long-maintained stance on the farm laws. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier addressed kisan rallies in Punjab after the laws were enacted.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday extended total support to the Bharat Bandh. Rao has appealed to party workers to make the bandh successful. He said TRS rank and file would actively participate in the bandh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has voiced support to the farmers’ protest and is supporting the call for the nationwide strike. On Saturday, Tejashwi along with a few opposition leaders of Bihar have been booked for staging demonstration in prohibited area without permission.

Left parties

The Left parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc, are supporting the farmers. In a joint statement released by them, the Left parties appealed to all other political parties and forces who stand with the farmers’ cause and have demanded the repeal of these laws to extend their support and cooperation to the December 8 bandh call.

Trinamool

Trinamool has announced “moral support” to the nationwide strike. The party has said sit-in protests will take place on December 8 in solidarity with the farmers’ cause.

Apart from the political parties, a joint forum of trade unions including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), is supporting the bandh.

Among the bank unions, Officer unions All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) have supported the farmers.

