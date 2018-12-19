In a first, captive elephants in Kerala get genetic IDs

For the first time in the country, captive jumbos in Kerala have now got their own genetic IDs, thanks to a unique DNA database initiative of the state government.

The forest department, with the technical support of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram, has prepared the DNA database of all the registered captive jumbos across the state.

The database would act as an authentic record and data to settle any kind of dispute regarding the peculiarities and ownership of jumbos, the department officials said.

It is also expected to address the illegal trade, forgery of ownership certificates and other malpractices related to captive jumbos, an official statement said here. The DNA profiling of as many as 519 elephants, registered with the department, has been completed.

With this, Kerala has become the first in the country to have prepared the DNA-based genetic ID of its entire captive jumbo population, it said.

As part of the initiative, the forest department had collected the blood samples of tuskers based on which the RGCB experts had prepared the DNA fingerprint of each elephant using the Micro-satellite Marker technique.

“The Department is now planning to develop a mobile app to make use of the information available in the database,” the release said.

From now onwards, the Forest department would provide identity cards, with QR codes having DNA details, to the owners of the captive elephants along with its ownership certificate, it said.

Director of RGCB, M Radhakrishna Pillai handed over the project report and the details of the DNA finger prints toP C Kesavan, Chief Wildlife Warden, at a function here Tuesday.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 18:07 IST