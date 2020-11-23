Kerala lawmaker files breach of privilege complaint against ED as turf war intensifies

kerala

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:27 IST

The ongoing tussle between the Kerala government and central investigating agencies took a new turn on Monday after the ruling CPI(M) lawmaker M Swaraj filed a complaint to the Speaker against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the complaint, the MLA alleged that the ED was infringing on the rights of the legislature and had breached the privilege of the members by mooting an inquiry into the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which is yet to be placed in the assembly.

“The report is confidential and it is yet to be placed in the assembly. There are reports that the ED has started an investigation based on the findings of the CAG on KIIFB. This is a serious breach of privilege,” said the party legislator from Ernakulam. He also said central agencies were being misused to please their political masters in Delhi. The assembly session is likely after the local body elections next month.

Two weeks ago, the ethics committee of the house had also sent a notice to the ED questioning its decision to summon files of pet projects of the government. The ED later responded to the letter. With central agencies tightening their noose around the government over a number of issues including the gold smuggling case and the KIFFB, it is really worried.

State finance minister Thomas Issac came down heavily on the ED on Sunday when reports emerged it sought details of ‘masala bonds’ from the Reserve Bank of India. He said the ED’s move was aimed at destabilising the state government. The KIFFB had raised Rs 2,150 cr from foreign stock market through masala bonds two years ago. Masala bonds are bonds issued outside India but denominated in Indian rupee rather than local currency.

The CAG had found serious lapses in the KIIFB model of availing foreign loans in last year’s report also. The ED’s move to seek details of the KIIFB really riled the government.

At least five central agencies are probing the sensational gold smuggling and allied cases. Initially the state government lauded agencies but turned against them after it started digging some of the pet projects of the government.

After arrests of former party secretary Koderiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri in narcotics case and CM’s former secretary M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case, the ED had summoned another secretary of the CM, C M Raveendran. He was summoned last month but he could not appear after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was summoned again next week.

While investigating the smuggling case, probe agencies also came across alleged irregularities and commissions in some pet projects of the government including Life Mission and Kfone. When Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, the government quickly distanced itself from him, but in Raveendran’s case, it will be difficult for the party to disown him. Besides the government, the party also drew flak after the arrest of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with the Bengaluru drugs case. Later Balakrishnan was forced to proceed on leave.