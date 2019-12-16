Man beaten to death for stealing mobile in Kerala

kerala

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people who had accused him of stealing a mobile phone in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Police said they arrested five people and are on the lookout for three others.

According to the police, the incident happened last Wednesday and the victim, K Ajesh, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. A group of people had pounced on Ajesh and brutally beat him up in broad daylight in a busy Thiruvallam junction. Later, he was taken to his own home by the mob in a bid to recover the phone following which they inflicted burn injuries on his private parts and then left him at his house. He died at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital after five days. All the arrested drive autorickshaws for their living.

“It is sad that local people were silent spectators and they did not inform police. After inspecting the CCTV cameras of the area we found local people were simply watching the brutal attack. We will book more people,” said Thiruvallam station house officer P Sampath.

Those arrested were booked under (Section 302 of the IPC) on murder and other charges.