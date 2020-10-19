e-paper
Home / Kerala / Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today

Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today

He will take part in the weekly Covid-19 review meeting in the Malappuram district collectorate and later travel to Wayanad, said district Congress Committee (DCC) authorities

kerala Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI File)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Kerala on Monday on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in north Kerala since his last trip in January amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Gandhi will arrive on a special flight at the Kozhikode International Airport and proceed to Malappuram district.

He will take part in the weekly Covid-19 review meeting in the Malappuram district collectorate and later travel to Wayanad, said district Congress Committee (DCC) authorities.

The DCC said no public function of Gandhi is scheduled on Monday because of the viral infection-related restrictions.

On Tuesday, he will attend a Covid-19 review meeting in Wayanad district collectorate and also meet party leaders.

He will distribute keys of newly constructed houses built for the flood-affected people. He will visit Mananthawady government hospital on Wednesday before taking a flight back to New Delhi from the Kannur International Airport.

“He will meet party leaders and healthcare workers. All Covid19-related restrictions will be in place. The main focus of his visit is to review Covid-19 pandemic situation in his constituency,” said IC Balakrishnan, president, DCC, Wayanad.

Last week, a controversy had erupted after Dr Adeela Abdulla, district collector (DC), Wayanad, had denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi school built with Gandhi’s Member of Parliament local area development (MPLAD) fund scheme.

The online programme was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute on the grounds that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was not informed about the event and Covid-19-related protocols were not complied with.

The Congress had criticised the “politically-motivated” decision.

Gandhi’s presence in last year’s parliament elections had helped the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala to win 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state and curb factionalism in the party’s state unit.

Kerala is likely to go to polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam.

