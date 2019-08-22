Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, arrested in cheque bounce case

kerala

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:09 IST

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally, who was the NDA’s candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad, has been arrested in the UAE in connection with a case of bounced cheque.

Vellappally, who was sent to the Ajman Central Jail, was arrested on Tuesday evening after an undated cheque of 10 million dirham (approximately Rs 19 crore) given by him 10 years ago was dishonoured.

Sources close to Vellappally said he will be released soon after concerned documents related to the case are readied.

The case against Vellappally was filed by businessman Nazil Abdullah, a Thrissur resident settled in Ajman, two days ago. A company owned by Abdullah was the subcontractor under Boeing Constructions, which was owned by Vellappally’s father Vellappally Natesan in Ajman. Natesan sold the company 10 years ago after it faced a severe loss. But Natesan owed money to Abdullah and the cheque was given to him to settle debts.

The BDJS leader was called to a hotel in Ajman from Kerala to hold a negotiation meeting on the cheque issue. Vellappally was arrested during the discussions by the police based on the information given by the complainants.

Kerala-origin lawyers in the United Arab Emirates and social activists in the country intervened on behalf of Vellappally but he wasn’t granted bail as complainants didn’t withdraw the case.

Close allies of Vellappally also said a cheque issued 10 years ago has no validity.

Efforts are being made to release Vellappally with the help of some prominent businessmen in UAE, they said. Since it’s a cheque bounce case, it is believed that he could be granted bail based on his passport.

The BDJS is the ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. Vellappally lost his deposit after he got a mere 78,816 votes in the Lok Sabha election which Gandhi won with the highest-ever margin in Kerala by more than 4.30 lakh votes.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 12:31 IST