14-yr-old Bengal boy killed by teenager during fight over carrom in gambling den

14-year-old Haidar Ali Khan, a resident of Kethardanga area of Bankura district, died on Monday night after Rasul, another teenager, allegedly smashed his head with a stone during a fight over a game of carrom they took part in.

The incident took place in the outskirts of Bankura town, about 197 km to the west of Kolkata.

Some people took Haidar to Bankura Medical College and Hospital where he died. Local residents later ransacked the roadside shop where the boys were playing carrom alleging that Gul Mohammad, who owns the place, was running a gambling den. Local police told police that bets were placed on the games and Haidar and Rasul were both regulars.

Gul Mohammad was detained by police on Tuesday. Rasul managed to escape after he attacked Haidar.

Local people told police that Haidar and Rasul had a quarrel soon after they started playing against each other. The teenagers got into a fight and Rasul allegedly hit Haidar in the back of the head with a stone. Some people who were present at the spot took Haidar to hospital.

“Gul Mohammad was present when the boys attacked each other but he made no attempt to stop them,” Raju Khan, a local resident, alleged.

“We have received a complaint. An inquiry has begun. We are looking for Rasul,” said Koteshwar Rao, superintendent of Police, Bankura.

