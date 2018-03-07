30 BJP workers arrested for trying to forcibly enter police HQ in Kolkata

Altogether 30 Bharatiya Janata Party workers were arrested on Wednesday after they forcibly tried to enter the city police headquarters here during a law violation programme to protest against the “worsening” law and order situation in the state, police said.

The BJP workers led by its state president Dilip Ghosh marched to the city police headquarter during the programme.

The police stopped them at a point in central part of the metropolis but some BJP workers managed to enter the police headquarter when they were arrested, police said.

Ghosh alleged that the people of Bengal were fed up with the misrule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Even women were not safe in the city although we have a woman chief minister,” he alleged.

Referring to the pulling down of Lenin’s statue in Tripura, Ghosh said, “We are really astonished to see how the TMC is shedding crocodile tears for the Lenin statue.”

What was the CPI(M) doing when Lenin’s statue was pulled down in Russia after the dissolution of Soviet Union, he said adding that it only shows how the TMC, the CPI(M) and the Congress have joined hands against the BJP.

“We don’t support the breaking of statues. But what happened in Tripura was an outburst of people’s anger against the torture and misrule of the CPI(M)”, he said.

“If the CPI(M) did not mend its ways many such things will happen”, Ghosh said.

He also slammed those responsible for vandalisation of Syama Prasad Mookherjee’s bust in the city on Wednesday.

Ghosh questioned what were the TMC government and police administration doing when the BJP workers were being regularly attacked in the state.

BJP leader Mukul Roy, who joined the party from TMC last year, alleged that West Bengal is at the top in incidents of atrocities against women.