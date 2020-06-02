e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / 8 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, 271 fresh cases reported

8 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, 271 fresh cases reported

At least 149 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,306.

kolkata Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,141.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,141.(ANI)
         

West Bengal reported has eight more Covid-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 253, the Health Department said on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772, with at least 271 fresh cases of the contagion, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,141.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Of the eight people that succumbed to the disease, five were from the city and one each from North 24 Parganas and West Medinipore districts, the department said in its bulletin.

One of the deceased is a resident of another state.

The state government maintained that 72 coronavirus-infected patients have died due to co-morbidities, and Covid- 19 in those cases was “incidental”.

Among those who tested positive for the disease since Sunday, 46 are from the northern districts of West Bengal.

“The surge in the number of infections from that part of the state is due to the huge number of returning migrant labourers. Most of them are asymptomatic, but have tested positive for Covid-19,” a health official said.

At least 149 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,306, the department said.

Meanwhile, there was a power failure in the afternoon in a huge section of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where around 80 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid- 19, sources said. “Electricity was restored after one and a half hours at around 5pm,” they said.

tags
top news
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
Ebola strikes Congo again, WHO says Covid-19 not the only health threat
Ebola strikes Congo again, WHO says Covid-19 not the only health threat
George Floyd died of ‘neck compression’, says medical examiner
George Floyd died of ‘neck compression’, says medical examiner
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone Nisarga

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In