Babul Supriyo will not accept facilities from Bengal administration; calls it “goons’ government”

A day after he got into an altercation with the district magistrate of Bengal’s Purulia district while visiting the public rally of BJP president Amit Shah, Union minister of state for heavy industries, Babul Supriyo, described the Mamata Banerjee administration as a “goons’ government” and decided not to accept any facility from the state anymore.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Supriyo said he will not accept services such as vehicles, guest houses and pilot cars from the state government with immediate effect though it was the norm.

He also asked his office to stop sending details of his tour programmes to the government.

“In protest of many a atrocity of the WB State Govt, something that is common knowledge & need no mention here, I have decided to refuse all facilities provided by the ‘TMC’ Government, that what is customary when certain representatives from the Central Government visits a State,” the minister twitted.

BJP Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh supported the minister’s move.

BJP and TMC are locked in a bitter fight in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections with Mamata Banerjee actively campaigning for an anti-BJP front of regional parties and Amit Shah vowing to capture at least 22 of the 42 Parliamentary seats in Bengal.

Trinamool leaders countered Supriyo by saying the minister has lost his mind. “Babul Supriyo has lost his mind. The people will give him and his party a fitting reply in the elections,” said state food and supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress secretary general and education minister Partha Chatterjee also remarked that BJP will lose the Asansol seat from where Supriyo was elected in 2014.

Babul Supriyo also stung the state administration for sending him a car that does not have airbags, a safety feature.

“A drive through the Durgapur Expressway where countless lives are lost to accidents every now & then, I have started using a private car from the day my now 9 month old daughter started travelling with me to every place I go in Bengal since she was as little as just 2 months old,” he wrote.

“In any case, after realising that the State Government shall continue to send me a vehicle that doesn’t have airbags inspite of the fact that, my drive to my constituency Asansol involves a 4 hour/240 KM drive from the Kolkata airport,” wrote the minister.

Supriyo, however, once shared a closer relationship with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who, on March 9, 2015, not only gave him a ride in her Santro from Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata to the governor’s house in central Kolkata, but also stopped at the maidans to treat him to the city’s signature snacks such as Jhalmuri and Phuchka. Supriyo was then the MoS urban development.

“This is with immediate effect as of Now/today. They shall remain a TMC Government & me a BJP member fighting their atrocity! So let’s end this Double Standard - It will give me peace,” Supriyo wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“It’s rather safer NOT to take those facilities from the goons’ government,” he added.

Supriyo had lambasted Trinamool Congress during the communal flare-up in Asansol and Raniganj towns of Bengal in end-March this year.