e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked in Murshidabad

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked in Murshidabad

Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by “miscreants of the TMC”, district BJP leaders claimed.

kolkata Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 05:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Murshidabad, West Bengal
West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh addresses a press conference.
West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh addresses a press conference. (PTI)
         

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by “miscreants of the TMC”, district BJP leaders claimed.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

tags
top news
Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Delhi riots planners ran a well-oiled, sustained campaign: Police
Delhi riots planners ran a well-oiled, sustained campaign: Police
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In