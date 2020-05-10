e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal forms teams for surveillance support, monitoring of treatment at Covid hospitals

Bengal forms teams for surveillance support, monitoring of treatment at Covid hospitals

The department has also set up a dedicated help line for issues regarding the non-availability of PPEs and other supplies.

kolkata Updated: May 10, 2020 05:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Artists draw a graffiti to spread awareness on coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 in Kolkata on Thursday.
Artists draw a graffiti to spread awareness on coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 in Kolkata on Thursday.(ANI)
         

The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the city.

The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send reports to the department, the state government said in an order.

The department has also set up a dedicated help line for issues regarding the non-availability of PPEs and other supplies.

The feedback and suggestions will be duly recorded and acted upon by the state government for appropriate remedial measures, the order said.

The West Bengal government has also constituted a team for guidance on containment activities in different districts of the state.

