Bengal Governor urges Mamata to work together with PM to combat Covid-19

The governor also expressed regret over the state government not informing him about the steps taken to tackle the deadly virus.

kolkata Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus threat.
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus threat.(REUTERS)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus threat.

The governor also expressed regret over the state government not informing him about the steps taken to tackle the deadly virus.

“The entire world is fighting this pandemic. This is not the time to hold on to political differences but to forget those and work together as one.

“It would have been good had the chief minister attended the recent video conference by the PM. I would request her to work together with the Centre in combating the disease,” he said, while responding to the prime minister appeal to switch off lights at homes at 9 pm.

The electric lights of the Raj Bhavan were switched off at 9 pm for nine minutes to express solidarity with the people at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The governor said he has not been updated about the steps being taken by the state government in combating the disease.

“I am not complaining but I think I should have been informed,” he said.

Dhankhar, who has been at the loggerheads with the state government on a range of issues since taking charge in July last year, had recently praised the chief minister for her efforts in fighting the pandemic.

