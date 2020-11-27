e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / BJP has its doors open for Suvendu Adhikari: Dilip Ghosh

BJP has its doors open for Suvendu Adhikari: Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP president said that the heavyweight leader’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”.

kolkata Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”.(PTI image)
         

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit Dilip Ghosh said the BJP has its doors open for the leader and many others.

“The exit of Suvendu Adhikari from the TMC is only a matter of time. There are several leaders of the ruling party who are disgruntled with its way of functioning. We have kept our doors open,” Ghosh said, according to PTI.

Also Read: West Bengal TMC’s heavyweight minister Suvendu Adhikari quits cabinet; another rebel MLA to join BJP

The senior BJP leader said that the heavyweight leader’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”. “A big wicket fell today. Finally, no one will be on board the sinking ship of TMC excepting its captain. 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) was the semi-final for BJP. We are now fast-moving to the main goal in 2021 (assembly polls). Suvendu Adhikari’s joining the BJP will give more momentum to that,” Ghosh told PTI.

Also Read: No place for outsiders who incite violence during polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy called Adhikari a product of ‘mass movements’ and said it is for him to decide whether he wants to join the saffron party or not.

A day after resigning as chairman of state-run Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners, Suvendu Adhikari resigned as the state’s transport minister on Friday. He faxed his resignation letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and forwarded it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail. “Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective,” the governor had tweeted.

(with PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In