Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1K-mark in West Bengal after six months

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:27 IST

The New Year has brought some good news. Daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal have dropped below the 1,000-mark after a gap of nearly six months.

On Sunday, West Bengal registered 896 new Covid-19 cases. It was the second consecutive day that the state reported less than 1,000 new cases. On Saturday, 863 fresh cases were reported.

On July 9, 2020, the daily Covid-19 cases had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time. While on July 8, the state had reported 986 cases, on July 9 the state registered 1,088 fresh cases. In November, the state was recording more than 4,000 new cases every day.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in the state is declining steadily. The number of active cases, which had shot up after the festive season in October, has dropped drastically since December 2020,” said a senior official of the state health department.

While there were 36,761 active cases in West Bengal on November 1, the number dropped to around 24,000 on December 1. On January 3, 2021 there were only 10,446 active cases.

Daily cases have dropped below 10 in the state’s eight of the 23 districts. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported the maximum number of daily cases with 194 and 253 cases respectively.

The state, till date, has reported at least one Covid-19 case, in which the infected person had returned from UK and was found to be carrying the new Covid-19 strain, which has surfaced in the UK and was said to be spreading faster.

Last week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had directed government officials to remain on guard against the new strain of coronavirus.

With active Covid-19 cases dropping in the state, the government has already started freeing up beds in private hospitals, which had earlier been requisitioned for treating such patients.