Home / Kolkata / 'Had no option': Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note

‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note

The note, written in Bengali, read, “I did not want to kill you but had no option.”

kolkata Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A woman in her early twenties was found murdered inside a second-floor room of a hotel at New Town in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police found a hand-written note in the room, apparently, written by the murderer. The note, written in Bengali, read, “I did not want to kill you but had no option.”

A broken bottle of alcohol was found at the scene of crime. The hotel staff discovered the body and informed the police.

The woman checked into the hotel with a man at around 1 pm. They ordered lunch around 2 pm. Security camera footage showed the man leaving the hotel around 4 pm. The man and the woman had claimed to be husband and wife.

The victim and the man claimed to be residents of West Midnapore district. The police have started a manhunt.

The staff members opened the door with the master key when nobody responded to repeated knocks on the door. The couple had told the staff that they would vacate the room around 7 pm.

Officers of the newly set up Technocity police station did not want to comment on the progress of the ongoing investigation.

