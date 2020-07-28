e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / ‘Isolation lockups for those who contract Covid-19 in custody’: Kolkata police

‘Isolation lockups for those who contract Covid-19 in custody’: Kolkata police

Local police stations have been asked to look for such arrangements where isolation lockups could be set up.

kolkata Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
More than 1,000 cases have been detected in West Bengal Police till date. Three police personnel have died. (Photo @KolkataPolice)
More than 1,000 cases have been detected in West Bengal Police till date. Three police personnel have died. (Photo @KolkataPolice)
         

The police in Kolkata have floated the idea of ‘isolation lockups’ to quarantine arrested persons who develop Covid-19 symptoms during interrogation.

The move comes after more than a dozen police officials of the city police’s detective department had to be quarantined earlier this month after an accused, who was sent to police custody for interrogation, developed Covid-19 symptoms and was later detected with the virus. One officer in the team has already tested positive.

“We are planning to set up isolation lockups in the headquarters so that arrested persons who develop Covid-19 symptoms could be quarantined and isolated from other arrested persons,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata police.

During this period of lockdown, the incidents of crime have dropped drastically. On an average, Kolkata police register 1400–1500 crime incidents every month. In April, this number dropped to around 300 after pan-India lockdown was put in place on March 25. In June, around 900 cases were registered.

Local police stations have been asked to look for such arrangements where isolation lockups could be set up. Officials said that not all police stations may have the necessary infrastructure.

More than 1,000 cases have been detected in West Bengal Police till date. Three police personnel have died.

Local police stations are also booking hotels and community centres that will act as temporary barracks. In some police stations, glass cubicles are being set up where officers can meet people coming to the police stations.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In