e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Kolkata / JU students beaten up, molested at protest; 3 arrested

JU students beaten up, molested at protest; 3 arrested

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when the students were holding a demonstration against CAA, and were allegedly attacked and threatened.

kolkata Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Jadavpur University unit protest against police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Jadavpur University unit protest against police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (HT Photo )
         

A group of Jadavpur University students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata’s Baghajatin area was allegedly thrashed and some of the women taking part in the agitation were molested, police said on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place late on Sunday night when the students were holding a demonstration in front of Baghajatin I Block, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said, adding that three persons have been arrested.

“A group of eight people allegedly attacked them with wooden sticks and thrashed the male students and molested the women demonstrators. The attackers also broke their camera and further threatened them,” the officer said.

The students then went back to the Jadavpur University campus, around 2 km away, after which a police complaint was lodged.

tags
top news
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
From Mayawati who once wanted CAA withdrawn, some advice to Muslims
From Mayawati who once wanted CAA withdrawn, some advice to Muslims
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news

Kolkata News