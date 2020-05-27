e-paper
Kolkata Metro to start trial run of trains for maintenance purpose

Since the rakes have been idling for over two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, the trains will be run along the Noapara-Kavi Subhash north-south alignment for servicing and maintenance, the official said.

kolkata Updated: May 27, 2020 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The Metro Railway had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at every point from entry to travelling by the trains after recommencement of services. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
The Kolkata Metro Railway will start trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities from Thursday to keep them ready as and when services are allowed to be restarted, an official said here on Wednesday.

Since the rakes have been idling for over two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, the trains will be run along the Noapara-Kavi Subhash north-south alignment for servicing and maintenance, the official said.

Maintenance staff will travel by these trains and get down at every station for keeping all the systems in working condition, so as to keep the Metro Railway ready for recommencing services as and when permission is given by the Government of India, the official said.

“Trial of rolling stock and assets will be done from Thursday since the trains have not been run for over two months,” the official said.

All the rakes will be run as part of the trial beginning Thursday, the official said.

The Metro Railway had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at every point from entry to travelling by the trains after recommencement of services.

This may lead to a reduced number of passengers to be allowed to travel in the Metro Railway, which plays an important role in the city’s public transportation system, in order to adhere to safety norms, according to the official.

