Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Police constable being treated for Covid-19 dies: Report

Kolkata Police constable being treated for Covid-19 dies: Report

The constable, who was posted at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, succumbed late Saturday evening but the cause of his death was not stated by the health department, he said.

kolkata Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
On Saturday, 17 people died because of Covid-19, taking the toll in West Bengal to 311.
A constable of Kolkata Police who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a state-run hospital died Saturday, a source at the health department said.

“Whether he died of any comorbidity also needed to be checked,” the source said.

On Saturday, 17 people died because of Covid-19, taking the toll in West Bengal to 311.

At least 427 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,738.

