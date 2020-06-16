e-paper
Man held for throwing children from rooftop in police custody

Police sources said the man will be questioned and it will also be ascertained whether he was suffering from any psychological disorder or not.

kolkata Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
A city court on Monday remanded a 55-year-old man, arrested for allegedly throwing two children from a rooftop leading to the death of one, to 14 days police custody.

The condition of the other boy, who is six-years-old, is still serious. He was admitted to a hospital after the incident that happened on Sunday evening in Central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area.

The arrested man had some dispute with the father of the deceased child, police said.

