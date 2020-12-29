Mason fishes out Kolkata youth’s body when government’s rescue teams failed

kolkata

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:26 IST

More than 18 hours after an epileptic youth fell into a 40-feet-deep well in the backyard of a south Kolkata home on Friday afternoon, his body was recovered by a mason since personnel of the state disaster management team and fire brigade failed in their effort.

The West Bengal fire services department is planning to reward Meghnad Sarkar, a mason who earns his living by building and repairing wells. He fished out the body of Samrat Sarkar, 30, on Saturday morning in 45 minutes flat.

The well, at Sarkar’s home at Bansdroni, has a diameter of less than 36 inches, which made it extremely difficult for the fire brigade and disaster management team to extract the body. They even deployed a diver on Friday evening without success. When all failed, local residents called the mason.

The fire services department pumped out most of the water before the mason was lowered with underwater breathing gear. The youth’s body was stuck in almost 10-feet deep mud. The mason located it and tied it with a long rope.

“Local people know the area better. They often seek help from local people in incidents like this. We will see if he can be rewarded,” said Jagmohan, the director general of the state fire and emergency services department.

“When I found the body I got scared for a second. But I knew that I had to help the family,” said Meghnad Sarkar.

Samrat Sarkar fell into the well while taking a bath. Members of his family and the neighbours suspect he might have suffered an epileptic seizure at the time of the incident.

“We told him repeatedly not to go near the well. But he never listened to anybody. A neighbor heard a splash and spotted his shoes and towel. She alerted us,” said Ruby Sarkar, 78, the victim’s grandmother.

The inverted-cone shaped well made the rescue difficult. The water was also cold leading to a diver suffering a near hypothermic shock during the rescue operation.

“We tried to pump out the water so that our men could go down. But fresh groundwater soon filled up the well. At one point we could locate the body stuck in the mud and even managed to tie a rope to retrieve it but the rope came off,” said an official.