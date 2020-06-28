e-paper
Over 14% in Kolkata have Covid-19 antibodies: ICMR seroprevalence survey

Over 14% in Kolkata have Covid-19 antibodies: ICMR seroprevalence survey

According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat Covid-19.

kolkata Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
The survey was conducted on the basis of random samples but the sample size was not mentioned.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Over 14 per cent of Kolkata residents have developed Covid-19 antibodies, a seroprevalence survey by Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

A seroprevalence survey conducted via random and rapid tests -- the IgM and the IGg -- indicate the rate of transmission in a community and whether it has started developing herd immunity to a virus.

The survey was conducted on the basis of random samples but the sample size was not mentioned.

According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat Covid-19.

In neighbouring South 24-Parganas district, it is 2.5 per cent while it is 1 per cent in Alipurduar district, the survey said.

There has been less than 1 per cent of antibody positivity rates in districts of Purba Medinipore, Bankura and Jhargram, the survey stated.

Antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, an antigen. In this case it is the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

