Over 2,000 students being brought back home from Kota: Bengal Home Secretary

Over 2,000 students being brought back home from Kota: Bengal Home Secretary

Taking to Twitter, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said government officials were escorting the stranded students back to the state and they were expected to reach Bengal by Friday.

kolkata Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
A total of 2,368 students from West Bengal are set to return home from Rajasthan's Kota
A total of 2,368 students from West Bengal are set to return home from Rajasthan’s Kota
         

A total of 2,368 students from West Bengal are set to return home from Rajasthan’s Kota - the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants -- in about 95 buses arranged by the state government, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bandyopadhyay said government officials were escorting the stranded students back to the state and they were expected to reach Bengal by Friday.

Also read: Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains

“2,368 students of West Bengal are being brought back from Kota in 95 buses with State government officers as escorts and likely to reach tomorrow,” Bandyopadhyay tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said that the process to bring back students stuck in Kota had been initiated and they would soon start the journey back home.

“I am personally overseeing this and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started and all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” she had said.

