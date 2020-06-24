e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Pangolin rescued, poacher arrested in Bengal

Pangolin rescued, poacher arrested in Bengal

A poacher, Fajnu Mohammad, wanted to smuggle the pangolin to Siliguri from where it could have been trafficked abroad.

kolkata Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Jalpaiguri
A person was arrested for attempting to smuggle a pangolin abroad from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.
A person was arrested for attempting to smuggle a pangolin abroad from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. (Praful Gangurde/ HT File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

A pangolin was rescued from a village adjoining Baikunthapur forest in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and a poacher was arrested in this connection, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the North Bengal Forest Division raided Mantadari village on Tuesday and rescued the pangolin, which is a critically- endangered animal, from the possession of poacher Fajnu Mohammad, Baikunthapur Forest Ranger Sanjay Dutta said.

The arrested person has revealed that the pangolin was meant to be smuggled to Siliguri, he said, adding that Mohammad was involved in other poaching cases in the past.

From Siliguri, the pangolin could have been trafficked abroad, forest officials said.

The rescued pangolin was released in the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri.

Pangolins from the region are often trafficked to China, where its meat is consumed and scales used for medicinal purposes, they said. PTI COR ACD ACD

tags
top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In