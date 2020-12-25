PM Modi accuses TMC, CPI(M) of playing politics with farmers; Mamata hits back

kolkata

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:49 IST

Security of Bengal’s farmers, who produce crops on 68 per cent of the state’s total geographical area, emerged as a political issue on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation’s farmers in a live telecast, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of playing politics over the farmer’s agitation in Punjab.

Without naming the two political parties in his long speech, the PM said, “Parties that have been rejected by the people are now conspiring.”

Migration of jobless people from Bengal, where farming can no longer support all families, has been a raging issue since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

“Look at the state government. It sees politics in welfare schemes and stops 70 lakh farmers from receiving central aid. It goes to Punjab and hobnobs with people who are misleading farmers,” said Modi.

Also read: Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April

Directing his attack on the CPI(M) and the government it runs in Kerala, the prime minister said, “People who ruled Bengal for 30 years have not even once staged an agitation in the state demanding implementation of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojana. Why didn’t you raise your voice? Instead, you reached Punjab to pose for selfies. This raises questions.”

Reacting to PM Modi’s allegation, chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement in the evening.

“Since you have raised questions on my ideology and commitment to the people of Bengal, let me remind you that my ideology is consistent with the vision of the founding fathers of the country and I have wholeheartedly served the people of West Bengal with the right intent, efforts and with everything I have,” wrote Banerjee.

Banerjee also accused the prime minister of showing concern for the agitating farmers through a televised address “instead of proactively working to resolve their issues.”

“Was this a PM’s speech? He was addressing farmers of the country but singled out Bengal and Kerala. Why?” said TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy.

By targeting the TMC and the Marxists, Modi apparently redefined the battle line in poll-bound Bengal since most of the rural population is dependent on farming or farm-based business.

According to the 2011 census, Bengal’s population stood at 9.13 crore. It is projected to reach 10.19 crore in 2021. The census showed that around 68.13 per cent of the population lives in villages of rural areas where the literacy rate was 72.13 per cent in 2011.

According to the Bengal government’s data, the net cropped area is 52.05 lakh hectares which comprise 68 per cent of the geographical area of the state and 92 per cent of arable land.

Also read: From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata

Barely 24 hours before PM Modi’s speech, Mamata Banerjee had announced that her government would set up an agro-based industrial park at Singur in Hooghly district, where her long agitation against acquisition of multi-crop land for the Tata small car factory helped her oust the CPI(M) government in 2011. The Tata Group moved the project to Gujarat.

Defending the Singur agitation, Roy said, “We opposed the Tata project not just politically but moved the court as well.”

“We are not doing any politics in Punjab. The farmers are on protest and opposition parties are urging the Cente to scrap the new farm laws. Modi deviated from this main issue today to mislead people,” said Roy.

“Our government has so far spent Rs 2,642 crore to give Rs 5,000 per acre annually to 47 lakh farmers. Modi is only talking about Rs 6,000 under PMKSY. We will give it to farmers if it is routed through the state. We cannot let the BJP reap political benefit to buy votes,” Roy added.

When pointed out that PM Modi specifically said that Bengal farmers are writing to him, seeking aid under PMKSY, Roy said, “Has there been any farmers’ agitation in Bengal in 10 years? They have no complaints. The government collects rice from them on time paying the minimum support price. Bengal farmers have tripled their average income since 2011. The Centre can achieve that not before 2028.”

Hoping to find the CPI(M) by the TMC on this issue, Roy said, “We have differences with the Left but we support the farmers’ cause. The two parties agree on issues such as communal politics. These (the PM’s speech) are diversionary tactics to weaken the movement.”

CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim summarily rejected the TMC’s support to the farmers’ stir, calling it a lip service.

“Had the TMC been serious about the farm bills it would have convened a special winter session of the state assembly that we demanded. In 2014 and 2017, the TMC government introduced two similar bills in the state,” said Salim.

“The TMC does not even have a farmers’ front. When we held kisan agitation and general strike on November 26 and December 18, the government opposed it. The police even resorted to baton charge on the agitators,” alleged Salim.

The BJP wanted to make the most of the PM’s speech and held meetings in all community blocks of the state where the live programme was screened at gatherings attended by party leaders.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “People in the state will enjoy the benefits of all central schemes when we come to power in a few months”.