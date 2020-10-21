e-paper
PM Modi to celebrate Durga Puja with people of West Bengal via video conference on Thursday

PM Modi to celebrate Durga Puja with people of West Bengal via video conference on Thursday

The prime minister’s telecast will go live on October 22 at 12 noon in all booths across West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies.

kolkata Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Durga Puja with the people of West Bengal on Thursday. The prime minister will share his ‘Pujor Shubecha’ (Puja greetings) message with everyone on Thursday, when Durga Puja celebrations start there.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already made needed arrangements across all polling booths in West Bengal for convenient viewing of PM Modi’s greetings to people. The prime minister’s telecast will go live on October 22 at 12 noon in all booths across West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies.

“Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Before prime minister’s address at noon on Thursday, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders, according to news agency PTI.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal in 2021. The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats.

In last year’s Lok Sabha polls in the state, the BJP had won 18 of the state’s 42 seats against the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) 22. With this, BJP has emerged as the main challenger to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal.

