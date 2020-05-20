e-paper
Unhappy over deployment in containment zones, 500 Kolkata cops stage protest

When contacted, a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the facts.

kolkata Updated: May 20, 2020 13:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
West Bengal Police (WBP) personnel spray disinfectant over bikes on Howrah Bridge.
West Bengal Police (WBP) personnel spray disinfectant over bikes on Howrah Bridge. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times/Representative Image)
         

Around 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force staged a protest here, alleging that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting Covid-19 are high, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The policemen demonstrated inside the Police Training School (PTS) complex on Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road late on Tuesday, he said.

Sources said they gheraoed the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Combat Battalion, Col Nevendera Singh Paul when he tried to initiate a dialogue with them, and allegedly vandalised his vehicle.

“We are being sent on duty in high-risk areas. There are several policemen who have been infected with the virus.

This cannot go on,” a police officer of the Combat Force told PTI.

When contacted, a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the facts.

“An investigation is underway. There can be disappointment among the policemen regarding the duty schedule, but no acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated...,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the complex and assured the agitating police personnel of looking into their demands.

At least seven policemen have so far been infected by COVID-19 in West Bengal.

