e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / WB Guv says education system in state ‘politically caged’

WB Guv says education system in state ‘politically caged’

Jagdeep Dhankhar told reporters he will also ask the VCs, who were absent, about the academic problems being faced by students because of the outbreak of the disease.

kolkata Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Jagdeep Dhankhar told a press conference he will seek an explanation from the truant VCs for ignoring his letter calling the meeting.
Jagdeep Dhankhar told a press conference he will seek an explanation from the truant VCs for ignoring his letter calling the meeting.
         

The education system in West Bengal is “politicaly caged”, an anguished Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday, a day after the vice-chancellors of the state’s 23 universities did not attend a virtual meet called by him to discuss the academic situation amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dhankhar told a press conference he will seek an explanation from the truant VCs for ignoring his letter calling the meeting. Only one vice chancellor had attended the virtual conference with the governor who is also the chancellor of state universities.

Dhankhar told reporters he will also ask the VCs, who were absent, about the academic problems being faced by students because of the outbreak of the disease.

“I find there is tightening of this political cage in the education scenario in West Bengal,” he said, apparently referring to most VCs staying away from the meeting.

“I wanted to fathom the problems the universities and colleges are facing by calling a virtual meeting of VCs which they opposed tooth and nail for the reasons known to all,” he said.

Amid frequent run-ins with the governor, the West Bengal government recently amended the relevant rules relating to the powers of the governor as the chancellor of universities.

he new rules have vastly reduced the governor’s role in the functioning of universities.

Under the fresh set of rules, all communications between the governor and the universities have to be routed through the higher education department.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In