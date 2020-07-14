e-paper
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

The total lockdown was enforced in the containment zones from 5 pm of July 9 to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases.

kolkata Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19.
According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19.(PTI)
         

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extend the total lockdown in containment zones till July 19.

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19.

These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri, it said.

The total lockdown was enforced in the containment zones from 5 pm of July 9 to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases.

