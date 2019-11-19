Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2019 registration

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:20 IST

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the last date for the registration of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP), which would be on 23rd November 2019. The examination is conducted for admission to 29 MBA and MSc programmes offered by 16 Institutes under its aegis. The online registration started from August 16, 2019 and will end by November 23, 2019.

Candidates planning to apply for this entrance test can do so by filling up the registration form online. At the time of SNAP Test registration, the candidate can select the programme(s) and pay the respective registration fee as well. The SNAP Test registration fee is INR 1750/- and the programme registration fee is INR 1000/- per programme. The SNAP Test/programme registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Easebuzz Payment Gateway, Indian Bank Gateway & also through demand draft.

This year, SNAP Test carries 110 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative.

The time duration for the test is 2 hours. Normal questions carry 1.5 marks for each correct answer in General English and Analytical & Logical Reasoning sections, and 1 mark for each correct answer in Quantitative section.

Special Questions carry 2 marks for each correct answer in the Quantitative section. The other two sections are devoid of special questions. Incorrect answers for all questions will have 25% negative marking.

All the 16 Institutes will shortlist the candidates for further admission process – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Dr. Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) said, “We are very excited to announce that SNAP has made some significant test structure changes this year, keeping the benefits of candidates in mind. Despite these changes, we have received an overwhelming response and just like every year, a large number of students have registered themselves in this national examination process. We have successfully surpassed the previous year’s application records and I wish all the best to the candidates who would be appearing for the exam this year. They just have to give their best.”

The SNAP 2019 admit card will be released in the first week of December. Candidates would be able to download the admit card by entering their login details from the official website (snaptest.org).

This year SNAP will be conducted in 90 cities across the country on 15 December 2019 (Sunday) between 2:00-4:00 p.m.

For online application, please log in to snaptest.org

About Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] :

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is nestled on a beautiful 300-acre campus, the Symbiosis Knowledge Village, on the outskirts of the city of Pune in Maharashtra, India (in addition to eight campuses in other areas of Pune as well as off campus centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur & Nashik).

The genesis of the University stems from the Symbiosis Society, a ‘Not for Profit’ organisation. Its growth reflects the dynamic changes in Indian society. It would not be far-fetched to claim that the history of the University is intertwined with the history of Management education in India. Today, SIU is a clear leader in management education with several of its management Institutes ranked amongst the best in the country and its alumni occupying leadership positions across the world.

Cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure positively impact the delivery of world-class education. Diversity in the classroom and faculty rooms, internships and value-added activities lead towards the holistic development of students.

The University’s ultimate aim is to participate in the task of inculcating knowledge and hone skills which are vital to the professionals who graduate from the University.

