2025 summer’s hottest interior trends: Decor, design tips to turn your home into Zen retreat with a few natural touches

Refresh your home this summer with furniture and décor that blend effortless style with mindful living. Summer interiors are all about lightness, breathability and a deeper connection with nature — and sustainable design is at the heart of this season’s style. Eco-elevated: Sustainable style tips for summer interiors.(Image by Amy Lutz)

Summer’s biggest home trend

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amruth Sampige, co-founder of Dash Square, suggested, “Opt for timeless, handcrafted furniture made from reclaimed wood, bamboo, or FSC-certified timber — materials that radiate warmth and durability. Lighten up with organic cotton throws, linen cushions, and plant-dyed textiles that breathe easy in the heat.”

He added, “Upcycled vintage pieces, like rattan chairs or reclaimed tables, add character while reducing waste. Style with natural accents: hand-thrown ceramics, jute baskets, and clay planters that evoke a relaxed, earthy charm. Choose multi-functional, modular furniture that adapts to your evolving needs, reducing unnecessary consumption.”

Recommending to prioritise locally crafted pieces that support artisans and minimise your carbon footprint, Amruth said, “Enhance natural light with eco-friendly lighting made from cane, wood, or terracotta. By curating consciously, your summer interiors can feel light, fresh, and grounded — creating a space that’s as beautiful as it is sustainable.”

Next-level luxury: These smart, sustainable homes are what dreams are made of.(Image by Jacqueline Oliveira)

Bringing their expertise to the same, Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, director and creative head at Essentia Environments, shared, “Choosing furniture crafted from natural materials like reclaimedwood and stonenot only adds organic texture and timeless appeal but also reduces environmental impact. These materials are durable, renewable, and bring a raw, earthy elegance to any room.”

Here’s how to make your home a summer sanctuary

To complement these eco-friendly choices, Hardesh and Monica advised, “Opt for a colour palette rooted in nature. Muted tones likesoft beige, sand, and off-white create a soothing atmosphere, while light colours reflect sunlight, keeping spaces cooler and brighter. These hues help achieve a calm, minimalist aesthetic that feels refreshing in the summer heat.”

The duo further recommended, “Incorporate textiles made from sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton, linen, or hemp for curtains, cushions, and throws. These materials breathe better in warm weather and add tactile comfort.Reduce clutter and embrace open layouts to enhance airflow and natural light. By blending eco-conscious materials with soft, summer-ready tones, you can create a home that’s both stylish and sustainable—one that feels good to live in and is kinder to the planet.”

Looking for eco-friendly home decor trends? Try these sustainable materials, innovative interior design (Photo by 333k+ Arts)

According to Saba Kapoor, co-founder of Nivasa, sustainability and style are not mutually exclusive – they enhance each other. She said, “This summer, elevate your interiors with conscious choices that celebrate craftsmanship, longevity and beauty. Begin with natural materials. Opt for furniture handcrafted in responsibly sourced wood, rattan and recyclable metals. Complement them with organic fabrics – think hand-woven cottons, raw silks, or linen in muted, earthy tones. These textiles feel light and luxurious while keeping your space cool and serene.”

Encouraging to choose fewer, better pieces, Saba suggested, “Sculptural lighting that doubles as art, minimalist seating with impeccable design, terracotta pots, bamboo accessories, or ceramic accessories that tell a story. Artisanal quality ensures durability, reducing the need for constant replacements and promoting sustainability. Bring the outdoors in with fresh greenery. Indoors plants and herbs purify the air and create a tranquil environment. Embrace natural light and avoid heavy window treatments – use sheer drapes or woven fabrics to allow rooms to breathe.”

When each object is thoughtfully crafted and respectfully sourced, your home becomes a serene and stylish sanctuary.