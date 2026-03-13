24 pics that will take you inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's fancy mehendi with fairy lights, memory wall
Fairytale decor at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's mehendi celebrations stole the show – see inside photos of the beautifully decorated mehendi venue.
While the world has been buzzing about their impeccable fashion choices, the decor at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s mehendi ceremony proved that 'top-notch' is an understatement. Held at a breathtaking outdoor venue at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, the couple's mehendi evening was a masterclass in ethereal, immersive decor and design. Also read | Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy Udaipur wedding: From brass artefact corners to filigree lamps
In a March 12 Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding designers and planners, RVR Eventz and Design, pulled back the curtain on the 'Virosh' mehendi celebrations, sharing a glimpse of the magic that turned the mehendi evening into a shimmering wonderland.
A symphony of light and mirrors
The theme for the mehendi was 'dreamy evenings under the stars', and the execution was nothing short of cinematic. The venue was transformed into an enchanted forest of sorts, utilising thousands of tiny lights that were draped across the greenery and woven into nest-like structures, creating a warm, pulsating glow that mimicked a field of fireflies.
A stunning walkway featured rows of glowing glass globes and hanging crystals, leading guests into the heart of the celebration. Ornate dragonfly motifs made of mirrors and sparkling disco-ball elements caught the light at every turn, adding a modern, playful edge to the rustic setting.
The colour palette
To balance the sparkle of the mirrors and the intensity of the fire, the wedding design team used a sophisticated palette of deep burgundies and dusty pinks, seen in the velvet sofas and carnation arrangements. Sage greens featured in unique, spiral-shaped candles, while driftwood centerpieces and dry-branch structures anchored the ethereal lights to the earth.
Personal touches and playful details
The decor wasn't just beautiful; it was deeply personal. The planners curated a 'memory wall' on rustic wooden shelves, featuring candid polaroids and framed photos of the couple. Whimsical plush monkeys and watering cans were used as floral vases. Personalised signage like 'grab a grink' and 'grow together', alongside custom stirrers branded with the 'VR' monogram also added a personal touch to the mehendi night.
In its Instagram caption, RVR Eventz and Design's team wrote, “After months of planning, late-night calls and obsessing over every little detail, seeing this night come alive felt really special for all of us. Definitely one of those nights we’ll remember for a long time!”
The vibe split: bridal mehendi meets games night
The 'Virosh' mehendi wasn't just a pre-wedding function; it was a sensory experience that blended the grandeur of Udaipur with the couple's intimate, whimsical spirit.
The venue's layout reflected the couple's distinct personalities – while Rashmika sat comfortably amidst plush velvet seating and pastel floral arrangements to get her intricate bridal mehendi done, Vijay took over the other side of the lawn. The groom turned his section into a 'full-on games night', complete with custom poker chips and velvet pouches for his friends, proving that you can have a high-glamour wedding without losing the fun.
The wedding planner's caption said, "Vijay and Rashmika’s mehendi felt like one of those dreamy evenings under the stars. We played around with fireflies, fairy lights, sparkling mirror elements and pastel tones to balance the mood. That was the vibe we were chasing! While Rashmika was happily getting her bridal mehendi done, Vijay had turned the other side into a full-on games night with his friends."
