30+ breathtaking pics and videos of world's largest museum, once a former palace of French monarchs

The Louvre in Paris is an absolute cultural superpower. It holds a staggering collection of nearly 35,000 works of art, stretching from the dawn of ancient civilisations right up to the 19th century, exhibited over an area of 60,600 square metres (652,300 square feet), as per Museums.eu. Also read | 32 pics of iconic German castle that has been 'owned and occupied by the same family for 33 generations': A virtual tour The Louvre in Paris, France, is the world's largest and most visited museum, housing a vast collection of art and artifacts from around the world. (Pic courtesy: louvre.fr and Instagram/ museelouvre)

It is also the world's most visited museum with more than 9 million visitors annually, per the website. However, did you know that the Louvre originated in the 12th century as a military fortress commissioned by King Philip II?

The revolutionary rebirth of the Louvre

Forget what you thought you knew about museums. The Louvre isn't just the world's largest museum — it's an 800-year-old architectural titan with a seriously epic backstory, as per Louvre.fr.

Picture this: In the late 12th century, King Philip II wasn't thinking about masterpieces; he was building a formidable fortress to guard Paris. Over the centuries, this gritty stronghold traded its ramparts for royal glamour, evolving into a magnificent palace that served as the primary home for the French monarchy. That is, until the Louis XIV, decided Versailles was the better spot.

The real definitive moment came with the French Revolution. Instead of letting the palace gather dust, the National Assembly had a revolutionary idea: turn it into a public showcase for the nation's treasures. On August 10, 1793, the museum officially threw open its doors, starting with a powerful collection pulled mostly from the former royal holdings.

An impressive collection

The Louvre is not just a museum; it's a time machine housed in a fortress that became a palace that became the world's greatest gallery. When you step inside, you're not just looking at art — you're coming face-to-face with legends.

We're talking about the world-famous smile of the Mona Lisa, the timeless elegance of the Venus de Milo, and the dynamic presence of the Winged Victory of Samothrace. It's also a non-stop journey through Egyptian tombs, Greek sculptures, Roman halls, and Islamic artistry.

Here's a virtual tour of the Louvre in Paris, France:

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.