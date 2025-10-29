32 pics of iconic German castle that has been 'owned and occupied by the same family for 33 generations': A virtual tour
Eltz Castle, aka Burg Eltz, is one of Germany's most famous castles, known for its beauty and medieval architecture. Check out inside pics and much more.
Eltz Castle (Burg Eltz) is one of Germany's most famous castles, known for its unique history and architecture. It is notable for having remained undamaged by wars, allowing its original medieval structure to be preserved. Interestingly, the Eltz family has owned and cared for the castle for over eight centuries. Also read | Rooms of this hotel in China 'don't match its lobby': Inside Chinese hotel that actually looks like a castle from Europe
Inside one of Germany's most famous castles
In an April 24 Instagram post, History Cool Kids, an account filled with pictures and touching stories from moments in history, shared a picture of the famous castle and wrote in the caption, “This is the medieval Eltz Castle, located in Wierschem, Germany. It has been owned and occupied by the same family for 33 generations, spanning more than 800 years.”
“Hidden deep in the Moselle Valley, the castle has stood untouched by war or destruction, preserving its original medieval architecture. Its fairy-tale towers, timbered walls, and stone foundations make it one of the most authentic and historically continuous castles in all of Europe,” History Cool Kids added about Eltz Castle.
Eltz Castle's grand interiors and collection
It is an iconic example of a medieval castle, featuring eight towers up to 35 meters high, oriels, and timber-frame structures, and its construction lasted from 1150 to 1650, per the official website of Eltz Castle. The castle is dramatically perched on a 60-meter-high rock, surrounded on three sides by the Elzbach river, and nestled within the beautiful Eltz Forest, which is a nature reserve.
Did you know that the castle also contains the Eltz Castle Treasury, one of the most important private collections in Germany? It features over 500 exhibits, including gold and silver artefacts, precious glass, porcelain, and jewellery. Per the official website, Eltz Castle was built to secure trade routes and remained unconquered until 1336, when it was forced to surrender to Elector Balduin of Trier after the 'Eltz Feud'.
The castle's official website also has photographs of the interiors, which can be viewed during a guided tour of the majestic property. The tour showcases largely unchanged interiors that house medieval and early modern art, historical weapons, and everyday items from eight centuries.
Here's a virtual tour of Eltz Castle:
