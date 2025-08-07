Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 Best sofa cum beds that will add a compact sleeping option perfect for guest rooms, kids' rooms, office rooms and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 12:14 pm IST

These 8 sofa cum bed picks offer a compact solution for small rooms, guest stays, or office naps without compromising on comfort or style.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹15,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹9,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Dark Grey) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹15,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Napster Sofa Cum Bed | 3-Year Warranty | 3 Seater Foldable Sofa Bed with 2 Cushions | 5-in-1 Convertible Sofabed | High-Density Foam | Washable Cover | Graphite Grey (6 X 5 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Foldable Sofacum Bed | 15 Sofa Height| 2 Cushions Zigzag Pattern |Jute Finish Fabric, Dark Grey | 6 X 6 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹10,304

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRESH UP 4 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Polycotton Fabric 78x44x10 Inches Washable Cover with 4 Cushions, Low Floor Seating (Blue-Green, 78x44x10inches | 4 Sits and 2 Sleeps) 4-Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNY Tressa 2 Seater Pull-Out Premium Fabric Sofa Cum Bed Sofa Set for Living Room (Sky Blue Fabric) View Details checkDetails

₹20,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNY Eagel 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Cum Bed Set with 2 Cushions, Best Fit for Indian Homes, Living Rooms, Offices with 3 Year Warranty (Beige Color) View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Space is at a premium in most homes, and finding furniture that can do more without looking clunky is a small win in itself. A sofa cum bed strikes a balance between style and practicality, providing a comfortable seating spot during the day and a quick sleeping solution at night. Ideal for guest rooms, studio apartments, or office spaces that double as resting areas, these versatile pieces are designed to fit where full-size beds cannot.

Smartly designed sofa cum beds bring convenience to guest rooms, office corners, and small spaces with stylish functionality and ease.(AI genarated)
Smartly designed sofa cum beds bring convenience to guest rooms, office corners, and small spaces with stylish functionality and ease.(AI genarated)

Some of the best sofa cum bed options also come with storage or modular features, making them even more functional. From sleek wooden frames to plush foldables, we’ve rounded up 8 options that work well for both homes and workspaces, especially when you’re tight on square footage.

Best sofa cum bed options for you

1.

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty)
Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Eagle 3-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in camel suede velvet combines good looks with day-to-day practicality. It features a smooth click-clack mechanism, high-density foam, and solid wood with chrome steel legs. Easy to convert, it’s ideal for guest rooms, small flats, or office corners. Customers praise its comfort, pretty finish, and ability to seat or sleep up to three.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it’s worth the price, looks stylish, fits small rooms well, and easily switches between sofa and bed without hassle.

2.

Wakefit Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | 3 Seater, Sofa Bed 6 X 5 Feet, Foldable Sofa Cum Bed with 2 Cushion - Flipper (Warpknit: Grey)
Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Flipper Sofa Cum Bed in warpknit grey is lightweight, foldable, and hassle-free. It transforms from a comfy 3-seater to a king-sized bed with ease. Ideal for guest rooms or lounge areas, it suits small rooms without feeling cramped. The polyester upholstery is firm yet comfortable, and the space-saving layout makes it a smart option for both homes and offices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fabric quality, back support, and smooth conversion. Many mention it fits compact rooms and comfortably sleeps up to three.

3.

Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Dark Grey) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

The Adorn India New Aspen 3-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in dark grey velvet suede offers comfort without taking up too much space. Its 4x6 feet bed conversion makes it ideal for small rooms or guest use. Crafted from durable wood with high-density foam, it brings a sleek, modern look that fits well in both home and office settings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the premium fabric, compact design, and ease of use. Many say it’s comfortable, looks rich, and works well for guests.

4.

Sleepyhead Napster Sofa Cum Bed | 3-Year Warranty | 3 Seater Foldable Sofa Bed with 2 Cushions | 5-in-1 Convertible Sofabed | High-Density Foam | Washable Cover | Graphite Grey (6 X 5 Feet)
Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Napster Sofa Cum Bed in graphite grey blends function with flexibility. This 5-in-1 design works as a sofa, lounger or queen-sized bed. Made with high-density foam and a washable polyester cover, it suits compact homes and guest rooms. Lightweight and easy to move, it offers smart seating and sleeping for anyone short on space but big on comfort.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its comfort, compact fit, and easy maintenance. It’s praised for its looks, versatility, and quick fold-out. Some mention the low height.

5.

uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Foldable Sofacum Bed | 15" Sofa Height| 2 Cushions Zigzag Pattern |Jute Finish Fabric, Dark Grey | 6' X 6' Feet
Loading Suggestions...

The uberlyfe 3-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in dark grey with zigzag cushions brings comfort and smart design into small spaces. Its a 3-in-1 setup that easily switches from sofa to bed or lounger in seconds. The jute finish fabric and ergonomic seating make it suitable for homes or offices, while the lightweight structure makes rearranging easy. A solid pick for practical living.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the stylish look, supportive feel, and versatility. Many say it’s easy to move, fits three adults, and looks premium.

6.

FRESH UP 4 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Polycotton Fabric 78x44x10 Inches Washable Cover with 4 Cushions, Low Floor Seating (Blue-Green, 78x44x10inches | 4 Sits and 2 Sleeps) 4-Person Sofa
Loading Suggestions...

The FRESH UP 4-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in blue-green polycotton fabric offers both seating and sleep space without taking over your room. Designed for low-floor seating, it suits casual setups in homes or compact offices. It comfortably seats four and sleeps two, with firm foam support, washable covers, and a lightweight design that makes rearranging or cleaning simple.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it’s comfortable, roomy, and lightweight. Many highlight its quality, easy maintenance, and usefulness in small flats or for guests.

7.

FURNY Tressa 2 Seater Pull-Out Premium Fabric Sofa Cum Bed Sofa Set for Living Room (Sky Blue Fabric)
Loading Suggestions...

The FURNY Tressa 2-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in sky blue fabric brings a modern, compact solution to smaller spaces. Its pull-out design offers a smooth switch from sofa to bed, with plush cushions and a solid wood frame for comfort and support. Ideal for living rooms or office corners, it suits both lounging and occasional overnight stays with ease.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the soft cushioning, neat finish, and compact size. Many praise its colour and handy storage tucked beneath the seating.

8.

FURNY Eagel 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Cum Bed Set with 2 Cushions, Best Fit for Indian Homes, Living Rooms, Offices with 3 Year Warranty (Beige Color)
Loading Suggestions...

The FURNY Eagel 3-Seater Sofa Cum Bed in beige combines deep seating with a functional fold-out design, perfect for homes or office rooms. Its double cushioning and fabric upholstery deliver extra comfort, while the click-clack mechanism makes it easy to convert. This space-friendly option is built for everyday use, offering solid support and soft lounging in compact settings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention its soft feel, easy fold-out function, and neat fit in Indian homes. Many value the quality and cushioned comfort.

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

Sofa cum bed: FAQs

  • Is a sofa cum bed suitable for everyday use?

    Yes, many models are built for daily use, offering sturdy support, comfortable cushions, and quick conversion between seating and sleeping modes.

  • How much space does a sofa cum bed save?

    It replaces the need for a separate bed and couch, making it ideal for small rooms, guest corners, or compact office setups.

  • Can sofa cum beds be used in offices?

    Absolutely. A sofa cum bed for office use offers a quick rest spot during long hours and doubles as extra seating when needed.

  • Are sofa cum beds comfortable for sleeping

    Most modern designs use high-density foam or spring support, making them reasonably comfortable for overnight use, especially for guests or short stays.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 8 Best sofa cum beds that will add a compact sleeping option perfect for guest rooms, kids' rooms, office rooms and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On