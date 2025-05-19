9 interior trends that will make you want to live in your bathroom

When it comes to interior spaces, inviting tones make it a versatile choice for bathrooms, adding depth and character. A stylishly designed bathroom can bring a transformational change in the complete look and feel of your home as it brings out the best of aesthetics and functionality. Summer 2025’s bathroom glow-up is here.(Images by Pinterest)

Hot tip: Your bathroom might be the best place to escape the summer heat

Bathrooms provide us with isolated relaxation and ‘me’ time — rendering the space as a landscape for privacy in this highly intrusive world. Today, bathroom designs extend beyond their original functions, working on all the senses and becoming a seamless extension of the spaces they are attached to.

Home decor, interior design tips: Add hues and tones to your bathroom with these accessories and products (Photo by Pinterest)

The love of the loo drives us to create an oasis of self-care, relaxation and indulgence hence, bathscapes of the appropriate fixtures are designed to suit aesthetics and budgets as much as functions. In-residence spa wellness spaces integrated with bathrooms enable users to slow down hence, today users are spending more time in en-suite bathrooms than in the bedroom.

The classic white ceramics and chrome fittings in bathroom space are passe. From monochromatic minimalism to layered maximalism, a variety of texture and colour in bathroom ceramics, fittings and other accessories makes it possible to mix, match and makeover the bathrooms to tell a unique story.

Bathroom decor tips: Check out this ultimate guide to revamp bathspaces (Epistle)

However, there is no one way of transforming your bathroom into your version of a dreamy space. If you cannot refrain from exploring the inner designer in you to create a personal space of comfort that will instill a sense of pride, sweat not as we got you sorted with some expert tips on the subject.

How to create a bathroom that looks cool and stays cool all summer

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anamol Anand, Spokesperson at Valueline, asserted that the key to beat the summer heat at home starts from the bathroom. So, transform it into a cool, refreshing sanctuary with these 9 design trends, creating a relaxing, inviting space that stays comfortable all season long.

Natural stone finishes like marble, terrazzo and granite stay cool underfoot, offering a refreshing tactile experience. Light, airy colours such as soft greens, whites and blues reflect light, keeping the space bright and calm. Open showers and wet zones improve airflow, preventing heat buildup in enclosed spaces. Skylights and windows ensure fresh air circulation, preventing humidity from accumulating. Matte, anti-skid tiles provide comfort and safety in humid conditions, preventing slips. Oversized mirrors reflect light, making the bathroom feel more spacious and airy. Breathable towels and mats made from cotton or linen dry quickly, maintaining freshness. Indoor plants, especially humidity-loving varieties, purify the air and enhance the aesthetic. Sleek, floating vanities allow for better airflow, contributing to a clean and open look.

Conventionally, the bathroom is a private area for self-care and cleansing. The bathroom may be contemporary but it holds the potential to appear more vivid and versatile hence, simple changes can give it a modern upgrade that has the potential to reflect the movement and versatility of bathrooms of today - that often extend to accommodate informal functions like a washing area, utility space, home or pet storage, or dressing room.