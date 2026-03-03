AC summer comforters vs winter comforters: Which one do you actually need and for which season?

There is nothing worse than struggling in the middle of the night with being too cold one minute and uncomfortably warm the next. Most of us have lived with that Goldilocks-like problem. You wake up shivering, pull the comforter up, then wake again feeling stuffy.
Here is what you need to understand. One fabric and type never works for bedding. Especially not in Indian homes where AC bedrooms are now common. Sleep quality is directly linked to thermoregulation, which is simply your body’s ability to maintain a stable internal temperature. When your bedding does not support your comfort, your sleep suffers.
As someone who feels very cold in winter and suffocated in summer, I learnt this the hard way.
What is GSM, and why is this important?
GSM stands for grams per square metre. It measures the weight and density of fabric or filling inside a comforter. A higher GSM usually means more warmth and insulation, while a lower GSM feels lighter and more breathable. Understanding GSM helps you choose bedding suited to your room temperature and sleep style.
Understanding the AC Comforter
An AC comforter is a lightweight, breathable blanket made for air-conditioned rooms. It is designed to feel cosy without trapping heat. You get the comfort of a blanket without feeling stuffy.
I prefer cotton with a microfibre fill because cotton allows airflow, and the lighter filling keeps the comforter soft but not bulky. Fabrics like bamboo and Tencel also work well for this reason.
Most AC comforters fall between 150 and 250 GSM. That lower GSM means less insulation. In a bedroom set between 22°C and 25°C, this is exactly what keeps you comfortable through the night.
What makes winter comforters inappropriate for summer weather?
Winter comforters are made to retain heat. They are thicker, heavier, and built to keep warmth close to your body during colder months. These comforters create air pockets that hold warmth in place.
You will usually see GSM starting at 400 and going higher. The higher the GSM, the more insulation you get. These comforters create air pockets that hold warmth in place.
In an AC bedroom during summer, this much insulation feels stuffy and makes you warmer than you want to be. You lower the temperature to cope with the discomfort and eventually burn more electricity. It is far better to switch to the right layer and keep the AC at a pleasant temperature.
Comparison breakdown: GSM, fill, and fabric weave
Feature
AC Comforter
Winter Comforter
Breathability and Loft
Flatter, lighter, allows better airflow
Thick, puffy, built to trap warm air
Moisture Handling
Helps sweat evaporate and move away from the body
Traps air to retain heat, not designed for moisture release
Weight and Drape
Light drape that contours gently without feeling heavy
Sits higher on the body and insulates through bulk
GSM Range
Usually between 150 and 250 GSM
Typically 400 GSM and above
My experience over time with both types of comforters
When I compared both at home, the difference was immediate. The winter comforter kept getting kicked off during summer nights. The AC comforter stayed in place, and I finally slept through without adjusting it constantly.
If your AC bedroom stays between 18°C and 22°C, a light AC comforter works beautifully. If you prefer 22°C to 25°C as I do, it is almost essential. If your room drops below 18°C during peak winter, then bring out the winter comforter. It is as simple as understanding your room temperature before you make the right choice.
There is also the hot sleeper exception. Some people generate more body heat naturally. They may need an AC comforter even in December.
For air-conditioned bedrooms, look for a comforter between 150 and 250 GSM. This range provides light coverage without overheating the body. It is ideal for rooms maintained between 22°C and 25°C.
Yes. Cotton is breathable, soft on the skin, and allows airflow. When paired with a light microfibre fill, it offers comfort without feeling bulky or suffocating.
If you are a hot sleeper or live in a city with mild winters, you can. In colder months below 15°C, you may need a heavier winter comforter instead.
Most are. Since they are thinner and less bulky than winter comforters, they usually fit comfortably into standard washing machines, making maintenance simple.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Neha holds a master's degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality.