    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    AC summer comforters vs winter comforters: Which one do you actually need and for which season?

    AC comforters suit air-conditioned bedrooms, while winter comforters retain heavy warmth. Choosing the right GSM improves sleep and energy efficiency.

    Published on: Mar 03, 2026 10:13 AM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    There is nothing worse than struggling in the middle of the night with being too cold one minute and uncomfortably warm the next. Most of us have lived with that Goldilocks-like problem. You wake up shivering, pull the comforter up, then wake again feeling stuffy.

    Lightweight cotton AC comforter layered on a neatly made bed in a cool, modern air-conditioned urban bedroom setting. (Ai generated)
    Lightweight cotton AC comforter layered on a neatly made bed in a cool, modern air-conditioned urban bedroom setting. (Ai generated)

    Here is what you need to understand. One fabric and type never works for bedding. Especially not in Indian homes where AC bedrooms are now common. Sleep quality is directly linked to thermoregulation, which is simply your body’s ability to maintain a stable internal temperature. When your bedding does not support your comfort, your sleep suffers.

    As someone who feels very cold in winter and suffocated in summer, I learnt this the hard way.

    What is GSM, and why is this important?

    GSM stands for grams per square metre. It measures the weight and density of fabric or filling inside a comforter. A higher GSM usually means more warmth and insulation, while a lower GSM feels lighter and more breathable. Understanding GSM helps you choose bedding suited to your room temperature and sleep style.

    Understanding the AC Comforter

    An AC comforter is a lightweight, breathable blanket made for air-conditioned rooms. It is designed to feel cosy without trapping heat. You get the comfort of a blanket without feeling stuffy.

    I prefer cotton with a microfibre fill because cotton allows airflow, and the lighter filling keeps the comforter soft but not bulky. Fabrics like bamboo and Tencel also work well for this reason.

    Most AC comforters fall between 150 and 250 GSM. That lower GSM means less insulation. In a bedroom set between 22°C and 25°C, this is exactly what keeps you comfortable through the night.

    What makes winter comforters inappropriate for summer weather?

    Winter comforters are made to retain heat. They are thicker, heavier, and built to keep warmth close to your body during colder months. These comforters create air pockets that hold warmth in place.

    You will usually see GSM starting at 400 and going higher. The higher the GSM, the more insulation you get. These comforters create air pockets that hold warmth in place.

    In an AC bedroom during summer, this much insulation feels stuffy and makes you warmer than you want to be. You lower the temperature to cope with the discomfort and eventually burn more electricity. It is far better to switch to the right layer and keep the AC at a pleasant temperature.

    Comparison breakdown: GSM, fill, and fabric weave

    FeatureAC ComforterWinter Comforter
    Breathability and LoftFlatter, lighter, allows better airflowThick, puffy, built to trap warm air
    Moisture HandlingHelps sweat evaporate and move away from the bodyTraps air to retain heat, not designed for moisture release
    Weight and DrapeLight drape that contours gently without feeling heavySits higher on the body and insulates through bulk
    GSM RangeUsually between 150 and 250 GSMTypically 400 GSM and above

    My experience over time with both types of comforters

    When I compared both at home, the difference was immediate. The winter comforter kept getting kicked off during summer nights. The AC comforter stayed in place, and I finally slept through without adjusting it constantly.

    If your AC bedroom stays between 18°C and 22°C, a light AC comforter works beautifully. If you prefer 22°C to 25°C as I do, it is almost essential. If your room drops below 18°C during peak winter, then bring out the winter comforter. It is as simple as understanding your room temperature before you make the right choice.

    There is also the hot sleeper exception. Some people generate more body heat naturally. They may need an AC comforter even in December.

    AC comforter for summer: FAQs
    For air-conditioned bedrooms, look for a comforter between 150 and 250 GSM. This range provides light coverage without overheating the body. It is ideal for rooms maintained between 22°C and 25°C.
    Yes. Cotton is breathable, soft on the skin, and allows airflow. When paired with a light microfibre fill, it offers comfort without feeling bulky or suffocating.
    If you are a hot sleeper or live in a city with mild winters, you can. In colder months below 15°C, you may need a heavier winter comforter instead.
    Most are. Since they are thinner and less bulky than winter comforters, they usually fit comfortably into standard washing machines, making maintenance simple.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

