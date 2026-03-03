AC summer comforters vs winter comforters: Which one do you actually need and for which season?

There is nothing worse than struggling in the middle of the night with being too cold one minute and uncomfortably warm the next. Most of us have lived with that Goldilocks-like problem. You wake up shivering, pull the comforter up, then wake again feeling stuffy. Lightweight cotton AC comforter layered on a neatly made bed in a cool, modern air-conditioned urban bedroom setting. (Ai generated)

Here is what you need to understand. One fabric and type never works for bedding. Especially not in Indian homes where AC bedrooms are now common. Sleep quality is directly linked to thermoregulation, which is simply your body’s ability to maintain a stable internal temperature. When your bedding does not support your comfort, your sleep suffers.

As someone who feels very cold in winter and suffocated in summer, I learnt this the hard way.

What is GSM, and why is this important? GSM stands for grams per square metre. It measures the weight and density of fabric or filling inside a comforter. A higher GSM usually means more warmth and insulation, while a lower GSM feels lighter and more breathable. Understanding GSM helps you choose bedding suited to your room temperature and sleep style.

Understanding the AC Comforter An AC comforter is a lightweight, breathable blanket made for air-conditioned rooms. It is designed to feel cosy without trapping heat. You get the comfort of a blanket without feeling stuffy.

I prefer cotton with a microfibre fill because cotton allows airflow, and the lighter filling keeps the comforter soft but not bulky. Fabrics like bamboo and Tencel also work well for this reason.

Most AC comforters fall between 150 and 250 GSM. That lower GSM means less insulation. In a bedroom set between 22°C and 25°C, this is exactly what keeps you comfortable through the night.