Amazon deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans: Get up to 73% off on artistic treasures to enrich your home decor

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jun 17, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Amazon deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans: Find huge savings on exquisite, artisanal treasures that enhance home decor with authentic charm.

Are you looking to enrich your home decor? Amazon offers fantastic deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans, with savings of up to 73% off on artistic items. These exclusive offers bring authentic craftsmanship and cultural richness directly to your doorstep, making it effortless to enhance your living space with pieces that tell stories of tradition and skilled artistry.

Discover Amazon's deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans for stunning home decor.

Imagine your home transformed with beautifully crafted wooden furniture, intricate showpieces, and other exquisite items, all meticulously handmade by Indian artisans. Each piece not only enhances your decor but also adds a personal touch that sets your space apart, connecting you to the rich cultural heritage. Whether redecorating a room or adding small accents, these artisanal treasures blend practicality with aesthetic appeal, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Explore Amazon's deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans, featuring various items, including showpieces, wooden furniture, and more. Each piece, whether it's the natural beauty of wood or the intricate patterns of handmade fabrics, promises to add warmth and charm to any room.

Browse our carefully curated selection of top 10 picks to find the perfect handcrafted piece for your home easily. Amazon's exclusive deals on handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans offer authentic craftsmanship and cultural richness, effortlessly transforming your living space with unique style and warmth.

1.

HindCraft Crystal Tree - Showpiece for Home Decor - Feng Shui Seven Chakra Tree - Home Decorations - - Marriage Gift Items - Antique Home Decor - 10-12 Inch (Carnelian Chakra (Silver Wire))

Transform your living space with the HindCraft Crystal Tree, a captivating Feng Shui Seven Chakra Tree adorned with Carnelian Chakra stones and silver wire. Standing 10-12 inches tall, it exudes spiritual charm and aesthetic elegance, perfect for enhancing any room. This handcrafted masterpiece not only enriches your home decor but also serves as a thoughtful marriage gift, blending antique allure with symbolic depth. Ideal for weddings and special occasions, each piece is meticulously crafted to ensure exquisite detail and quality. Embrace the tranquillity and beauty of Indian craftsmanship with the HindCraft Crystal Tree, whether as a personal addition to your decor or a cherished gift for loved ones.

Specifications of HindCraft Crystal Tree Showpiece:

Material: Carnelian Chakra stones, Silver wire

Height: 10-12 inches

Usage: Home decor, Feng Shui

Gift Suitability: Weddings, Special occasions

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Enhances home decor with spiritual ambianceRequires delicate handling
Handcrafted with exquisite craftsmanshipVariations in size due to handmade nature
Ideal for gifting on weddingsSpecific cleaning instructions may be required

2.

Wudniture Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room | Kitchen Side Board with Drawers & Door Cabinet Storage | Sheesham Wood Natural Teak (Brown)

Upgrade your living room or kitchen with the Wudniture Wooden Sideboard Cabinet. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood in a natural teak finish, this sideboard offers both functionality and elegance. It features ample storage with drawers and a door cabinet, perfect for organising essentials while adding a rustic charm to your space. Whether used as a buffet, storage unit, or decorative piece, its sturdy construction and classic design ensure lasting beauty and versatility. Ideal for both modern and traditional interiors, the rich tones of Sheesham wood bring warmth and character, making it a standout addition to any home decor scheme.

Specifications of Wudniture Wooden Sideboard Cabinet:

Material: Sheesham Wood

Finish: Natural Teak (Brown)

Storage: Drawers and door cabinet

Ideal for: Living room, Kitchen

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Adds rustic charm to decorMay require assembly
Ample storage spaceNatural wood may have variations
Versatile use in various roomsRegular maintenance for wood preservation

3.

Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Single Door Wardrobe with Drawers & 4 Shelf Storage � Exquisite Wooden Classic Almirah for Clothes in Your Bedroom (Design 24)

Enhance your bedroom with the Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Single Door Wardrobe. Handcrafted by Indian artisans, this exquisite almirah blends classic design with functionality. Made from premium Sheesham wood, known for its durability and rich grain patterns, it features a single door, drawers, and 4 shelves, offering ample storage for clothes and essentials. The natural finish highlights the wood's beauty, adding warmth and elegance to your decor. Perfect for modern and traditional interiors alike, this wardrobe not only organises your belongings but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of your bedroom. Embrace Indian craftsmanship with this timeless piece that combines practical storage with artisanal charm.

Specifications of Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Single Door Wardrobe:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Features: Single door, drawers, 4 shelves

Usage: Bedroom storage

Design: Classic and elegant (Design 24)

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Exquisite CraftsmanshipSpace Requirement
Premium MaterialMaintenance
Ample StorageAssembly

4.

Hitanshi Decor Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture 3+1+1 Natural Teak Finish

Are you searching for a timeless addition to your living room? Discover the elegance of the Hitanshi Decor Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set, meticulously crafted by skilled Indian artisans. This set embodies a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern comfort, crafted from premium Sheesham wood with a natural teak finish. It includes a 3-seater sofa and two single-seater armchairs, each designed to offer luxurious seating with plush cushions for enhanced comfort. The sturdy construction ensures durability, making it ideal for both formal gatherings and casual lounging. Upgrade your living space with this exquisite furniture piece that not only enhances your decor but also reflects the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship.

Specifications of Hitanshi Decor Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set

Material: Sheesham Wood

Finish: Natural Teak

Set Includes: 3-seater sofa, 2 single-seater armchairs

Usage: Living room furniture

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by Indian artisansRequires space for entire set
Premium Sheesham woodRegular maintenance required
Elegant designAssembly may be required

5.

LIMBA DECOR MN Art Palace Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawer and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Bed Side for Hotels (Honey Finish)

Immerse yourself in the elegance and functionality of the LIMBA DECOR MN Art Palace Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table, meticulously handcrafted by skilled Indian artisans. This bedside table seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design, boasting a warm honey finish that enhances the natural allure of Sheesham wood. It provides ample storage with two drawers and an open shelf, offering convenient access to essentials in bedrooms or living rooms. Built to last, its robust construction ensures durability, making it equally suitable for home and hotel settings. Whether you seek to elevate your bedroom decor with a touch of sophistication or enhance guest room amenities, this bedside table is designed to enrich any space with its timeless appeal and practical storage solutions.

Specifications of LIMBA DECOR MN Art Palace Sheesham Wood Bedside Table

Material: Sheesham Wood

Finish: Honey Finish

Storage: 2 drawers, open shelf

Ideal for: Bedroom, Living room, Hotels

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by Indian artisansRequires space for placement
Natural Sheesham wood finishRegular maintenance required
Ample storage optionsAssembly may be required

6.

woodkartindia indian look teak wood standard sofa set with cushion 3+1+1 for living room sofa, home furniture, home decor, office sofa set

Experience the enduring craftsmanship and inviting comfort of the Woodkartindia Indian Look Teak Wood Standard Sofa Set. Carefully fashioned by skilled Indian artisans, this sofa ensemble seamlessly marries traditional artistry with contemporary allure. Crafted from robust teak wood, each piece showcases a natural finish that accentuates its grain and resilience, ensuring lasting beauty and durability. The set comprises a 3-seater sofa and two single-seater chairs, all generously cushioned to provide plush seating for relaxation or professional settings. Whether adorning your living room with rustic elegance or elevating office decor with practical sophistication, this sofa set promises versatility and style. Embrace the essence of Indian craftsmanship and enrich your space with furniture that combines timeless appeal with modern sensibilities.

Specifications of Woodkartindia indian look teak wood standard sofa:

Material: Teak Wood

Set Includes: 3-seater sofa, 2 single-seater chairs

Usage: Living room, Office

Features: Includes cushions

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by skilled Indian artisansRequires space for entire set
High-quality teak wood constructionRegular maintenance required
Classic design with natural finishAssembly may be required

7.

Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers - 7 Drawers Storage -Multipurpose Storage Solution for Living Room & Bedroom. Stylish and Functional Sideboard Cabinet (Jackson, Honey Finish)

Explore the timeless allure and practicality of the Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers, meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans in India. This exquisite storage solution seamlessly blends the rich heritage of traditional craftsmanship with a touch of modern flair, making it an ideal complement to any living room or bedroom decor. Fashioned from premium Sheesham wood adorned with a captivating honey finish, each detail reflects meticulous attention to detail. Featuring seven spacious drawers, it offers ample space to neatly organise clothing, accessories, or household essentials with ease. Whether as a chic sideboard or a functional storage unit, the Jackson Chest of Drawers adds a touch of sophistication to your living space, celebrating the artistry and elegance of Indian craftsmanship in every detail.

Specifications of Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Finish: Honey Finish

Storage: 7 drawers

Ideal for: Living room, Bedroom

Usage: Multipurpose storage solution

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by skilled Indian artisansRequires sufficient space for placement
Premium Sheesham wood constructionRegular maintenance for wood preservation
Ample storage capacityAssembly may be required

Also read: Best L shape sofa: Add a touch of modern elegance to your home with the top 7 stunning picks

8.

HindCraft Black Tourmaline Pyramid - Healing Crystal Orgone Pyramid - Natural Gemstone - Feng Shui - Aura Cleansing - Prosperity - Reiki Crystals - Spiritual Gift - Home Decoration 2.5-3 Inch

Immerse yourself in the spiritual and healing properties of the HindCraft Black Tourmaline Pyramid, meticulously handcrafted by skilled Indian artisans. This exquisite 2.5-3 inch pyramid is made from natural gemstones, known for their therapeutic properties. Black Tourmaline, specifically, acts as a powerful shield against negative energies while harmonising and balancing the Root Chakra. This chakra, located at the base of the spine, governs physical and spiritual vitality. Ideal as both a decorative item and a spiritual tool, this pyramid enhances any space with its calming energy and vibrant aesthetic. Handmade by skilled artisans, each piece is unique, reflecting the artisan's craftsmanship. It serves as a perfect gift for loved ones, promoting good luck and prosperity on special occasions like birthdays or holidays.

Specifications of HindCraft Black Tourmaline Pyramid:

Material: Black Tourmaline Gemstone

Dimensions: 2.5-3 inches (height)

Features: Healing properties, Feng Shui enhancement

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by skilled Indian artisansSize may be small for some preferences
Natural black tourmaline gemstoneRequires belief in metaphysical properties
Promotes aura cleansing and prosperityIndividual results may vary

Also read: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of the top 6 picks of beautiful sofa sets for your home

9.

HindCraft Red Jasper Crystal Tree of Life - Gemstone Tree - Chakra Tree of Life - Feng Shui Tree Bonsai - - Stone Tree - Healing Crystal Tree - Home Decoration - Artificial Tree - Good Luck Gift

Step into the world of spiritual enrichment with the HindCraft Red Jasper Crystal Tree of Life, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans in India. This captivating piece features the ancient Tree of Life motif intricately adorned with Red Jasper gemstones, revered for their grounding and healing properties across diverse spiritual traditions. Each tree is a harmonious blend of artistry and metaphysical symbolism, designed to infuse your living space with vibrant energy and positive vibes. Red Jasper, known for its deep red hues symbolising vitality and passion, not only adds aesthetic charm but also serves as a powerful tool for promoting balance and spiritual growth. Whether displayed in your home or sacred space, this gemstone tree serves as a focal point for meditation and reflection, encouraging a sense of connection with the earth's energies.

Specifications of HindCraft Red Jasper Crystal Tree:

Material: Red Jasper Gemstones

Design: Tree of Life

Dimensions: Variable sizes available

Usage: Home decoration, Spiritual practices

Features: Healing properties, Feng Shui enhancement

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by skilled Indian artisansVariable sizes may differ slightly
Red Jasper gemstones for grounding and healingIndividual stone colours may vary
Enhances energy flow and spiritual balanceRequires belief in metaphysical properties

Also read: Best wooden sofa: Enhance your living space with 7 exquisite picks for a stunning living room transformation

10.

Wudniture TS Tiny Space Sheesham Wood Open Bookcases Shelf with a Set of 2 Drawer & 2 Cabinet Storage (Honey Brown)

Discover the seamless blend of craftsmanship and functionality with the Wudniture TS Tiny Space Sheesham Wood Open Bookcases Shelf, skillfully handcrafted by talented artisans in India. This elegant piece is designed to optimise storage in compact spaces while adding a touch of sophistication to your decor. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood with a rich honey brown finish, it features a combination of open shelves, two drawers, and two cabinets. Ideal for displaying books, art pieces, or storing everyday essentials discreetly, this versatile shelf enhances both organisation and aesthetic appeal in your living room, study, or office. The sturdy construction ensures durability, promising long-lasting use and timeless charm.

Specifications of Wudniture TS Sheesham Wood Open Bookcases Shelf:

Material: Sheesham Wood

Finish: Honey Brown

Storage: 2 drawers, 2 cabinets

Dimensions: Variable sizes available

Usage: Living room, Study, Office

Features: Open shelves, Storage drawers, Cabinet doors

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Handcrafted by skilled Indian artisansMay require assembly
Premium Sheesham wood constructionRegular maintenance for wood preservation
Versatile storage options 

Top 3 features of handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans with Amazon deals:

Best rafted Crafts by Indian ArtisansMaterialSpecial FeaturesIdeal For
HindCraft Crystal Tree ShowpieceCrystalFeng Shui, Healing propertiesHome decoration
Wudniture Wooden Sideboard CabinetSheesham woodDrawers & door cabinet storageLiving room, Kitchen
Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Single Door WardrobeSheesham woodSingle door, wardrobeBedroom
Hitanshi Decor Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa SetSheesham wood3+1+1 seating arrangement, Natural teak finishLiving room
LIMBA DECOR MN Art Palace Sheesham Wood Bedside TableSheesham wood2 drawers, open shelf storageBedroom, Living room
Woodkartindia Indian Look Teak Wood Standard Sofa SetTeak wood3+1+1 seating arrangement, Home and office furnitureLiving room, Office
Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Chest of DrawersSheesham wood7 drawers, multipurpose storageBedroom, Living room
HindCraft Black Tourmaline PyramidGemstoneOrgone pyramid, Healing crystalSpiritual practices, Home decor
HindCraft Red Jasper Crystal TreeRed Jasper gemstonesTree of Life design, Healing propertiesHome decoration, Spiritual use
Wudniture TS Sheesham Wood Open Bookcases ShelfSheesham woodOpen shelves, 2 drawers, 2 cabinetsLiving room, Study, Office

Best value for money handcrafted craft by Indian artisans with Amazon deal:

Among these exquisite pieces, the Hitanshi Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Chest of Drawers stands out as a beacon of practicality and elegance. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood by skilled artisans, it offers unmatched versatility with its seven spacious drawers, perfect for organising essentials in both bedrooms and living rooms. The rich honey finish adds a touch of sophistication, enhancing any decor effortlessly. Whether storing clothes or displaying decor, this chest of drawers promises enduring quality and aesthetic appeal, making it a timeless addition to your home at a remarkable value for money.

Also Read: Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

Best overall handcrafted craft by Indian artisans with Amazon deal:

The HindCraft Crystal Tree Showpiece is simply the best choice overall. It's expertly crafted by skilled Indian artisans who pay attention to every detail. This beautiful showpiece doesn't just look good, it also brings ancient Feng Shui wisdom and healing crystal energy into your home. With its intricate design and vibrant crystals, it adds harmony and positive vibes to any room. Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift, this showpiece symbolises prosperity and spiritual wellness. It's a perfect way to enhance your living space with its mystical charm and superb craftsmanship.

How to find the best handcrafted craft by Indian artisans with Amazon deals?

Here are some pointers on how to find the best handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans with Amazon deals:

  • Search filters: Utilise Amazon's search filters to specifically look for "handcrafted" and "Indian artisans" in the product description.
  • Customer reviews: Read customer reviews to gauge the quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity of the product.
  • Product descriptions: Pay attention to detailed product descriptions that highlight materials used, craftsmanship techniques, and cultural significance.
  • Seller information: Check the seller's profile and reviews to ensure reliability and authenticity of handmade products.
  • Photos: Look closely at product photos to assess craftsmanship, detailing, and overall aesthetic appeal.
  • Deals section: Explore Amazon's deals section for discounts on handcrafted items by Indian artisans.
  • Q&A section: Review the Q&A section to find answers to common queries about the product's origin, materials, and craftsmanship.
  • Compare options: Compare similar products to find the best combination of price, quality, and craftsmanship.
  • Return policy: Check Amazon's return policy to ensure you can return or exchange the product if it doesn't meet your expectations.
  • Certifications: Look for certifications or labels that indicate authenticity of handcrafted products from Indian artisans.

FAQs on the best handcrafted craft by Indian artisans with Amazon deals:

Q: How can I ensure the authenticity of handcrafted items on Amazon?

A: Look for products labelled as "handcrafted" or "artisan-made" in the product description. Read customer reviews and check seller ratings for reliability.

Q: Are handcrafted items on Amazon more expensive than mass-produced alternatives?

A: Prices can vary, but handcrafted items often reflect their unique craftsmanship and materials. Amazon deals may offer competitive pricing compared to retail.

Q: What are some popular types of handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans available on Amazon?

A: Wooden furniture, textiles like rugs and tapestries, pottery, jewellery, and decorative items like sculptures and wall art are popular choices.

Q: How do I know if a handcrafted item supports fair trade practices or artisans directly?

A: Look for products certified by organisations promoting fair trade, or check seller profiles and descriptions for information on artisan support.

Q: Can I return handcrafted items purchased on Amazon if they don't meet my expectations?

A: Yes, Amazon's return policy generally allows returns and exchanges for handcrafted items. Check the specific seller's return policy for details on individual products.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

