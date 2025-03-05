Menu Explore
Amazon Holi Store: Up to 70% off; Making your Holi ke rang pop brighter with colourful deals on Holi essentials

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 05, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Amazon Holi Store brings up to 70% off on pooja essentials, pichkaris, and festive gift hampers. Celebrate the season with colourful deals on everything.

Nerf Super Soaker DinoSquad Raptor-Surge Water Blaster, Trigger-Fire Soakage Pichkari for Outdoor Water Games, Branded Toy Pichkari for Holi Festival, 6+

₹599

GET THIS

VikriDA Electric Water Gun, Powerful Water Guns Up to 26 to 32 FT Long Range, 434CC + 58CC Capacity Super Water Blaster Summer Toys for Pool - Blue

₹799

GET THIS

Zest 4 Toyz Holi Pichkari Water Gun for Kids Backpack Tank Holi Water Gun with 1 Pk Holi Color and 100 Balloons for Holi Celebration Water Spray Gun - Boys and Girls (Dazzle Tank) Assorted

₹549

GET THIS

Nerf Super Soaker XP55 Water Blaster, Air Pressurized System, 17.5 Fluid Ounce Tank, Water Toys - Pichkari for Outdoor Water Games, Branded Toy Pichkari for Holi Festival, Kids 6+

₹1,099

GET THIS

VikriDA Big Size Water Soaker Toy Gun Squirt Guns, 600CC & Excellent Range 40FT Holi Pichkari, Automatic Water Toys Gun for Kids & Adults - Multicolor

₹1,199

GET THIS

Nerf Super Soaker Minecraft Turtle Water Blaster, Pull Back Plunger Handle, Easy to Use, Outdoor Water Toys, Minecraft Toys, Gifts for Kids - Pichkari, Branded Toy Pichkari for Holi Festival, Kids 6+

₹999

GET THIS

PHOOL LUXURY INCENSE Sambrani Havan Cups I 16 Havan Pcs + 1 Free Stand I Ecocert Certified Natural I Dhuni For Pooja I 100% Organic Sambrani Fragrance

₹266

GET THIS

BENGALEN Silver Plated Pooja thali Set with 8 Inch Plate Kalash Bowl Agarbatti Stand Palli Diya Kumkum Stand Coin Ghanti Puja Thali for Diwali Home Mandir Office Wedding Return Gift Items

₹999

GET THIS

The Aroma Factory Rose,Lavender,Mogra & Kewda Agarbatti for Pooja,Luxury Incense Sticks,(Bottle Pack of 4 x100g) Jute Gift Set with Wooden Holder

₹999

GET THIS

Sacch| Brass Pooja Thali with 2 Brass Diya, 1 Brass Incense Holder, 1 Brass Bell, 1 Brass Lota, 1 Chandan pyali 1 Brass Sindoor pyali and Decorative Design

₹1,298

GET THIS

Two Moustaches 5 Inches Brass Pooja Thali Set, Brass Thali Set for Bhog, Set of 1 Thali, 2 Katori, 1 Glass and 1 Spoon, Golden, Gifts for Puja Ceremony, Brass Thali for Pooja - Set of 5 Pieces, Round

₹565

GET THIS

Earth Inspired Gulal Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange and Baasanti Colour Hygienically Hand-Made Herbal Gulal Gift Set Pack of 6 (6 x 50gm)

₹494

GET THIS

eCraftIndia Pack of 5 (5x100 GMS) Rasrang Herbal Gulal Holi Colours for Kids Family| Natural Holi Colour Organic| Gulal Holi Colors| Holi Decoration Items Gulal for Holi Gift Hampers

₹729

GET THIS

Jaipur Ace Organic Gulal | Organic Herbal Holi Color | 100% Skin Friendly and eco Friendly | Non-Toxic Herbal Colours for Holi | Natural Holi Gift Multicolour Pack (Pack of 6)

₹729

GET THIS

Hari Darshan Pure Organic Gulal Combo (400g) Pack of 4-100g Each | Red | Green | Yellow | Pink | Natural Plant Based Colours | Non-Toxic & Eco Friendly | Safe for Kids | Safe on Skin and Hair

₹385

GET THIS

Antarkranti Natural Holi Gulal Colour - Orange | Yellow | Red | Green and Blue Tesu Flower | Rose Petals | Marigold | Sandalwood | Maize Starch | Food Colour - Pack of 5 100gm x 5

₹664

GET THIS

Phool Prahalada Collection 4 Natural Gulaal Colors (400 GMS) with Kesar Badam Thandai, Holi 2025 T-Shirt(Free Size) Kimirica Body Care Set, Chandan Tika, True Element Nut Mix

₹925

GET THIS

Ferrero Collection T24 Chocolate, Imported Chocolates, Ideal For Gifting, Birthday Gift, Croquante Nut, Chocolate Collection, Variety Packs Available,(269.4 Gm)

₹999

GET THIS

Astonished Retail Assorted Chocolate with Handcrafted Metal Basket | Chocolate Gift Hamper for Diwali, Birthday, Holi, Rakhi, New Year, Christmas, Anniversary |

₹399

GET THIS
Holi is a time for colours, joy, and togetherness. Make your celebrations special with Amazon Holi Store, offering up to 70% off on everything you need. The store has everything from pooja essentials for the morning rituals to vibrant pichkaris for fun-filled moments. Explore a wide range of colours, festive decorations, and thoughtful gift hampers for your loved ones.

Brighten your Holi with Amazon’s deals! Get up to 70% off on colors, pooja essentials, pichkaris, and festive gift hampers.
Brighten your Holi with Amazon’s deals! Get up to 70% off on colors, pooja essentials, pichkaris, and festive gift hampers.

The season of Holi is all about sharing happiness, and these deals bring you great savings on must-have items. Stock up on your favourites now and let the festive spirit shine with bright colors and amazing discounts!

 

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

 

Pichkaris at the Amazon Sale 2025
Get ready for splashes of fun with vibrant pichkaris from the Amazon Sale 2025! Perfect for Holi, these water guns bring excitement to every celebration. Choose from colourful designs, sturdy builds, and kid-friendly options. Enjoy playing with friends and family while making the most of Amazon offers. Grab your favourites, fill them up, and let the Holi magic flow with every burst of colour and laughter!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Holi Store

Holi Pooja Essentials at the Amazon Sale 2025
Start your Holi with peace and tradition by getting pooja essentials at the Amazon Sale 2025. Find everything from idols and diyas to incense and sacred powders, all at great prices. Perfect for morning rituals, these items help you set the right festive mood. Celebrate with prayers, then dive into the colours, knowing your Holi started with positive vibes and blessings, thanks to Amazon offers!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Holi Store

Holi Colours at the Amazon Sale 2025


Celebrate Holi in full bloom with vibrant, skin-friendly colours from the Amazon Sale 2025! Choose from rich powders, eco-friendly options, and long-lasting shades to make your day even brighter. Perfect for festive gatherings, these colours add magic to every moment. Let the air fill with joy, as you play, laugh, and create lasting memories with the best Holi colours, all at amazing Amazon offers!

Top picks at the Amazon Holi Store

Holi Gift Hampers at the Amazon Sale 2025


Share the joy of Holi with thoughtful gift hampers from the Amazon Sale 2025. Packed with festive treats, sweets, and colorful surprises, these hampers are perfect for family and friends. Show your love with curated bundles that bring smiles and sweetness to every celebration. Make gifting easy and meaningful this Holi, thanks to Amazon offers that let you spread happiness without stretching your budget!

Top picks at the Amazon Holi Store

Amazon Holi Store: FAQs

  • 1. What can I buy at the Amazon Holi Store?

    You can find everything for your Holi celebrations — vibrant colours, pichkaris, pooja essentials, festive decorations, and gift hampers, all at discounted prices.

  • 2. Are there special discounts for Holi?

    Yes! The Amazon Holi Store offers up to 70% off on Holi essentials, making it easier to celebrate without spending too much.

  • 3. Are skin-friendly Holi colours available?

    Absolutely! The store has a range of natural, non-toxic colours that are safe for the skin and perfect for carefree fun.

  • 4. Can I buy Holi gift hampers?

    Yes, you’ll find beautifully curated gift hampers filled with festive treats, sweets, and surprises, making them perfect for loved ones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
