Amrikan: Try Khushbu Shah’s recipe for jaggery and fennel Rice Krispie treats

Ingredients

½ cup or 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup ghee

1/2 cup packed jaggery

2 (12-­ounce) bags marshmallows

1 (12-­ounce) box crispy rice cereal

1 cup candy-­coated fennel seeds (also sold as fennel candy)

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Ingredient Note

If you are vegetarian or you don’t eat gelatin, you can sub in vegan marshmallows (I like Dandies brand). Just keep in mind that vegan marshmallows look lumpier when they’ve melted down, so don’t be alarmed. If you can’t find jaggery, it’s okay to use brown sugar instead, but I like the caramel notes jaggery brings to the recipe.

Freezer Note

The treats keeps well in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days. Or you can freeze them, with parchment papers between layers, for up to 3 months.

There’s a snack sold at most Indian stores that is essentially puffed rice combined with melted jaggery, shaped into ornament-­sized balls. It’s known as murmura laddu or pori urundai (depending on which part of India your family is from), and it’s the perfect treat, minus one thing: I always wished the murmura laddu had the satisfyingly gooey stretch of a good Rice Krispie treat. So I combined my favorite elements of both snacks into one super snack. I upgraded the flavor and texture (and aesthetics!) by adding those beloved colorful candied fennel seeds often served after dinner on the way out of any Indian restaurant. They are a must in this recipe and can be purchased online or at any Indian grocery. Also keep in mind that these treats are extra thick, with some serious height. Halve the recipe if you prefer thinner treats.

Line a 9 x 13-­inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Melt the butter and ghee in a large pot over medium heat. Add the jaggery and stir until melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the marshmallows and turn the heat down to low. Let the marshmallows melt and become gooey, 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. The final texture should be like a thick, creamy face moisturizer. It’s normal to see streaks of jaggery in the marshmallow. Turn off the heat and stir in the cereal until everything is evenly coated, then mix in the candied fennel.

Pour the cereal mixture into the prepared pan. Press into an even layer using another piece of parchment paper. Top with the flaky sea salt, then let cool and harden, at least 1 hour. Cut into squares and serve.

(Excerpted with permission from Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora by Khushbu Shah, published by WW Norton; 2024)