Arsenal’s boy wonder: Kunal Pradhan writes on why we’re all fans of Max Dowman now

There is nothing more reinvigorating in sport than the excitement of youth and the promise of a thrilling future. Dowman during a warm-up just before the historic face-off with Everton. (REUTERS)

Of course, we delight in old warhorses such as Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli battling the odds to hold their own against a new generation of stalwarts prepped to surpass them. We admire their extended swansongs and applaud their everlasting class. But the emergence of a young player whose skill and gumption surprises us is really what keeps sports-watchers hooked season after season, decade after decade.

That’s why Boris Becker volleying to his first Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old in 1985, or Tiger Woods eviscerating the field at the Augusta Masters for a record 12-stroke win as a 21-year-old in 1997, or Sachin Tendulkar dancing down the track at 16 years of age to deposit Abdul Qadir into the stands in 1989 are moments that remain as captivating as their numerous exploits in the years that followed.

March 14, 2026, may well be remembered as one such special day. For it was when Max Dowman, 16 years and 73 days old, came on for Arsenal at the 74-minute mark in what was until then a nervy nil-nil draw against Everton in a tight English Premier League title race.

Heralded as the next big thing within the club for a couple of years, Dowman’s cross in the 89th minute led to Viktor Gyokeres giving the Gunners the lead. And then, deep in stoppage time, the teenager headed the ball down near his own penalty box, stormed across the field with two players in pursuit, and glided home to become the youngest scorer in the 138-year history of English top-flight football.

What could have been another regulation 2-0 victory for Arsenal at home in a season when they may even win the title after a 22-year drought was transformed into a historic event that charged the stadium and lit up the league.

To put the goal in context, Lionel Messi was 17 years, 10 months and seven days old when he first struck for Barcelona in 2005 and Cristiano Ronaldo went into the books as 17 years, eight months and two days old when he first scored for Sporting CP in 2002.

Now to put the goal in perspective, it doesn’t mean by any stretch that Dowman is headed for greatness like Messi or Ronaldo were — there will be pitfalls and obstacles to overcome if he is to have a glittering career — but it’s a testimony to the energy that comes with pure, unbridled sporting potential.

MAD ABOUT THE BOY

Dowman was born on New Year’s Eve in 2009, at Chelmsford, an industrial town in Essex where inventor Guglielmo Marconi began the wireless radio revolution.

He started playing football as a boy at the local Billericay Town club, where his father Rob Dowman was part of the coaching staff. Max was spotted by Arsenal scouts in 2015 and offered a spot at the club’s Hale End academy. His family, all Arsenal supporters, were thrilled.

Dowman’s time at the academy has so far been like a fairytale. A winger who prefers the right side, with ball-carrying abilities that ensure he can play through the middle, his versatility saw him deployed in multiple roles in the youth and under-18 teams. He was praised early on by U-18 coach Jack Wilshere (himself a Hale End trainee) and by academy director Per Mertesacker (a centreback of repute in his heyday) for his speed, composure, and his ability to take control of matches.

The buzz started to grow in the 2024-25 season, when Dowman scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 15 matches in the U18 Premier League. So much so that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, who had already made history by fielding Ethan Nwaneri at 15 years and 181 days as the youngest ever player in the league in 2022, integrated the boy into training sessions with the first team.

Dowman made his Premier League debut against Leeds last August, his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague in November, his FA Cup debut as a starter against Mansfield Town on March 7 and netted the momentous Everton goal the following weekend.

He will write his secondary education (GCSE) exams this summer, and can’t share the dressing room with the rest of his Arsenal teammates until he turns 18 on December 31, 2027.

WHAT LIES AHEAD

Dowman’s future will go in one of three directions: he could be the chosen one who goes on to fulfil his promise; the prodigy who ends up as a journeyman professional; or the wunderkind who loses his way.

Sport is littered with examples of each. There will be failures, injuries and the pressure of expectation. Sporting fairytales can often take dark turns, and it may well happen with his. But sports-watchers, irrespective of the club they support, regardless of the divisive times we live in, will now be invested in his journey.

Remember that famous Arsenal vs Everton match in 2002 when the roles were reversed? With the score tied 1-1, a cherubic teenager was sent on to change the tide by Everton manager David Moyes. The boy received a high ball outside the box, controlled it with a clever touch, and fired a long-range shot that gave his team a 90-minute winner that ended Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten streak.

He was 16 years and 360 days old; the youngest Premier League scorer at the time. Commentator Clive Tyldesley yelled: “Remember the name: Wayne Rooney!”

Though it was a dagger through the heart for all Arsenal fans, we never forgot. Rooney went on to join Manchester United, become their top scorer, and enthral the league for 16 seasons. And no matter how much he tormented opposition teams, we were somehow invested in his rise.

It was the excitement of youth, the promise of watching a thrilling future unfold before our eyes, and that feeling that when he first broke out on the scene “I was there” or “I was watching”. What else do sports fans live for?

(To reach Kunal Pradhan, email htflipside@ gmail.com. The views expressed are personal)