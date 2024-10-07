Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Art or rubbish? Dutch museum saves unique hand-painted beer can artwork discarded as trash

AFP | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri
Oct 07, 2024 07:42 PM IST

A Dutch museum saved a hand-painted artwork resembling beer cans from the trash after a staff member mistakenly discarded it.

A Dutch museum has recovered one of its artworks that looks like two empty beer cans after a staff member accidentally threw it in the rubbish bin thinking it was trash. The work, entitled "All The Good Times We Spent Together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet, appears on first glance to be two discarded and dented beer tins. However, a closer look shows they are in fact meticulously hand-painted with acrylics and "required a lot of time and effort to create", according to the museum.

Dutch museum LAM has recovered an artworks by French artist Alexandre Lavet that looks like two empty beer cans after a staff member accidentally threw it in the rubbish bin thinking it was trash. (AFP)
Dutch museum LAM has recovered an artworks by French artist Alexandre Lavet that looks like two empty beer cans after a staff member accidentally threw it in the rubbish bin thinking it was trash. (AFP)

Dutch museum recovers art discarded as trash

But their artistic value was lost on a mechanic, who saw them displayed in a lift and chucked them in the bin. Froukje Budding, a spokeswoman for the LAM museum in Lisse, western Netherlands, told AFP that artworks are often left in unusual places -- hence the display in a lift. "We try to surprise the visitor all the time," she said.

Curator Elisah van den Bergh returned from a short break and noticed that the cans had vanished. She recovered them from a bin bag just in the nick of time as they were about to be thrown out. "We have now put the work in a more traditional place on a plinth so it can rest after its adventure," Budding told AFP. She stressed there were "no hard feelings" towards the mechanic, who had just started at the museum.

"He was just doing his job," she said. Sietske van Zanten, the museum's director, said: “Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light.” "By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes," added Van Zanten. With this in mind, the cans are unlikely to stay on their traditional plinth for long, said Budding. "We need to think hard about a careful place to put them next," she told AFP.

Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On