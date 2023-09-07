‘Can't wait to perform’: BTS Jungkook first K-pop soloist to co-headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival

BTS ARMY is over the moon ahead of the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, which will be held on September 23 at New York City's Central Park as BTS Jeon Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to co-headline the annual charity event alongside Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta, American rapper-singer Lauryn Hill and rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers while the lineup for the free, ticketed event includes Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson. Hosted by the New York-based international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, the event already has the ‘Seven’ singer stoked up as it calls on world leaders to address concerns about the climate crisis, equity for women and girls, and poverty. Jungkook will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 benefit concert in New York’s Central Park. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In a press release about the upcoming festival appearance, BTS golden maknae talked about his debut at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival and stated, “I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush are among the celebrity international advocates that are already confirmed to participate in the event which will be streamed on online platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Veeps, Hulu, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch Channel, Apple TV, ABC, the Global Citizen app, website and more. Those who want to watch it in person can do so on September 23 as the show is reportedly scheduled from 4 pm to 10 pm but the gates will open at 2 pm and close at 8 pm sharp.

To score tickets online for free, fans can reportedly take action to help end extreme poverty via the Global Citizen app or website where the ticket giveaway includes five draws and winners will be notified via email while others can book them at Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats or at StubHub for around $682 for VIP and $1,119 for Premium VIP.