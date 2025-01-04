Menu Explore
Check out more of VU Sabu’s treasured orchids from the Western Ghats

ByNatasha Rego
Jan 04, 2025 02:08 PM IST

A self-taught orchid cultivator and conservationist, he has collected samples from across more than 250 species, and tends to them at his farm in Wayanad.

The primrose yellow paphiopedilum (Paphiopedilum primulinum). This species blooms sequentially, with one or two flowers open at a time. It can stay in bloom for many months.

This tiny dendrobium (Dendrobium nanum) is endemic to the Western Ghats. The flowers on this epiphytic orchid, which grows on trees, typically measure about 1 cm.

The Bulbophyllum serratotruncatum in bloom in Sabu’s garden. Its short-lived flowers die within a week.

The rosemary bulb-leaf orchid (Bulbophyllum rosemarianum) is a miniature epiphyte that Sabu collected in Kannur in 2023.

The Christmas orchid (Calanthe triplicata) is terrestrial and grows in clumps. It is native to many countries, from tropical and subtropical Asia to the Pacific.

