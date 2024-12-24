Christmas 2024: 9 DIY gift ideas to impress your loved ones this festive season

Christmas is here and like any other festivities, gifts are an important aspect of the celebrations. However, sometimes finding the perfect gift for your loved ones can become very overwhelming. And if you have still not decided on what to gift, no need to panic. Here's a look at some of the DIY ideas that are thoughtful, unique, and have your personal touch to it too. Try these last-minute DIY gifts for Christmas this year

1-Homemade chocolates, cakes or cookies

Who doesn’t like some treats and sweets on holidays? Treating your loved ones with some delicious cakes, or a jar full of cookies can be the best gift this Christmas. Recipes for some good cakes and cookies, that hardly take an hour, are readily available on YouTube.

handmade cookies and cakes as gift for Christmas.

2-Personalized Photo Candles/photo frames

The best way to remind someone of you every now and then is to gift them a personalised memory like a hand-painted photo frame that can be hung on the wall or a photo candle for which you only need a white candle or a light coloured candle in a glass jar and a laser print of your photo on plain printer paper.

A photo candle to always cherish good memory.

3-Mini book

The best personalised gift that you can give to someone is your feelings poured into a paper. Some mini letters packed in a jar or a mini book expressing how your loved one important to you will surely make them feel home this holiday. Decorate it with stickers, captions, and festive designs to give it a creative touch.

A mini book full of memories.

4-Personalized Painted Coffee Mug

Start with a plain white ceramic coffee mug to use as your blank canvas. Use acrylic paint to personalize it for you loved one. Write a personal message so that whenever they sip coffee or tea in the morning, it will remind them of you.

A hand painted mug for your loved one this Christmas.

5-Gift basket

Have too many gifts in mind but can’t decide one? Well you don’t have to. Take a basket or bucket and stock it with personalised little surprises according to the person’s taste and personality.

A personalised gift basket filled with goodies.

7-Homemade Scrunchies

Scrunchies are easy to make and use up fabric scraps too. If you love to sew, put those scraps to good use and make up a stack of trendy scrunchies for a quick DIY gift idea.

home-made scrunchies with leftover fabric.

8-Handmade Jewelry

Create bracelets, necklaces, or earrings using beads, charms, and wires. Personalize each piece with the your loved one's favorite colors or birthstones for a meaningful gift.

necklace made with beads at home.

9-Upcycled Gifts

Turn your old items into something new and functional. For example, turn wine bottles into decorative vases or wooden pallets into rustic photo frames. This will not only be budget-friendly but also eco-friendly.