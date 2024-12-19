Christmas 2024: DIY Christmas tree ornaments you need to decorate your home this year

Christmas 2024: A Christmas tree can transform your house into a place that feels that much more special during the holiday season. Truth be told: just looking at a fully decorated Christmas tree with a cosy setup is enough to make our hearts grow three sizes like the Grinch. With Christmas 2024 almost here, now's the perfect time to get your home prepped for the festive week ahead. To help, we have rounded up a list of versatile Christmas tree ornaments that will make your home look as merry as the North Pole! Also read | Christmas 2024: 5 best places to celebrate white Christmas in India Christmas 2024: We rounded up the best DIY Christmas tree ornaments that are bound to add a fun holiday flair to your house.

What's more: if you prefer decking out your Christmas tree with a swath of mismatched, homemade ornaments, you have come to the right place. Ahead, check out all the DIY Christmas tree ornaments that are cute for the 'gram and all:

Hawley-McBride's ornaments are made with cinnamon sticks. (Pic courtesy: jojotastic.com)

Cinnamon stick Christmas tree ornaments

For Christmas tree ornaments with earth tones and lots of natural elements, but with a modern pop, try Instagram user Joanna Hawley-McBride's Christmas tree ornaments made with cinnamon sticks (a dozen makes one ornament), wooden beads and metallic bakers twine. Click here to follow her step-by-step guide.

Jenni Yolo's Christmas tree ornaments are made of braided rope and ribbon wreath. (Pic courtesy: ispydiy.com)

Braided rope and ribbon Christmas tree ornaments

Instagram user Jenni Yolo's simple braided Christmas tree ornaments have a minimal vibe that's perfect if your taste is more subtle. To make these DIY ornaments from scratch, you will need jute rope, dried eucalyptus, faux berries, wooden balls, and round brass bells. Click here to follow her step-by-step guide.

Cintia's Christmas tree ornaments are eco-friendly. (Pic courtesy: mypoppet.com.au)

Scrap fabric recycled Christmas tree ornaments

If you have got any old baubles laying around, don’t throw them away as Instagram user Cintia has got a great upcycling idea that will not only give your Christmas tree a new eco-friendly makeover, but it will use up your leftover fabric scraps as well – all you need are scrap fabric twine, old Christmas baubles (either plastic or glass), hot glue gun and scissors. Click here to follow her step-by-step guide.

Kelly Mindell's animal cookie ornaments are just so cute! (Pic courtesy: studiodiy.com)

Circus animal cookie Christmas tree ornaments

You can make a whole circus animal cookie ornament safari, too, this Christmas. Who knew with model clay, animal cookie cutters, rolling pin, wax paper, ribbons and tiny pom poms, you could get the cutest Christmas tree ornaments! Instagram user Kelly Mindell has shared how she made the sweet ornaments. Click here to follow her step-by-step guide.

Kimberly made Christmas trees from wooden beads! (Pic courtesy: awonderfulthought.com)

Wooden bead Christmas tree ornaments

Another interesting DIY ornament is a wooden beaded Christmas tree. Wooden beads are very in right now, which inspired Instagram user Kimberly to make a DIY ornament from some wooden beads. For this Christmas tree ornament that looks like a tiny, cute Christmas tree you will need assorted wooden beads, toothpicks, green spray paint and glitter. Click here to follow her step-by-step guide.